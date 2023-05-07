Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Dilruk Jayasinha

  • Comedy, Comedy festival
  • The Comedy Store Sydney, Moore Park
A close-up of comedian Dilruk Jayasinha in a purple velvet jacket
Photograph: Supplied/MICF
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Despite his Sri Lankan Australian heritage, the Hindu meaning of Dilruk's name fittingly translates to the title of his new show 'Heart Stopper'

In 2022, one of Dilruk Jayasinha's arteries tried to hit the brakes on his heart. While in Hindi 'Dil' means heart and 'Ruk' means stop, Jayasinha survived and now he lives to tell the tale. 

The Sri Lankan-born Australian comedian, actor and writer migrated to Melbourne with his family aged 19. Jayasinha soon made a name for himself on the comedy scene with his infectious rapport and insightful commentary, and in 2018 released his first comedy special The Art of the Dil which received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. 

He has since become a familiar face on screens across Australia, having survived the jungle on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, filmed a stand-up special for Amazon Prime and appeared on other programs like UtopiaCelebrity MasterChef Australia and Have You Been Paying Attention? 

Jayasinha is also an ambassador for a number of charities, including the Reach Foundation and the Pancare Foundation and is a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, speaking openly about his struggles with anxiety and depression.

Oh, and he's now one of the most in-demand headliners on the comedy scene, with a reputation for repeatedly nailing shows with his upbeat brand of stand-up. His new show for this year’s SCF is not only about hearts stopping but also setbacks and overcoming them. You can catch Heart Stopper on May 6 and 7 at The Comedy Store in The Entertainment Quarter.

So what are you waiting for? Grab some beta-blockers and buy your tickets here.

After some more knee-slapping comedy? Check out the rest of the Sydney Comedy Festival line-up. 

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/dilruk-jayasinha-heart-stopper/
Address:
The Comedy Store Sydney
The Entertainment Quarter, Cnr Lang Rd and Driver Ave
Moore Park
Sydney
2021
Price:
$39

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!