Despite his Sri Lankan Australian heritage, the Hindu meaning of Dilruk's name fittingly translates to the title of his new show 'Heart Stopper'

In 2022, one of Dilruk Jayasinha's arteries tried to hit the brakes on his heart. While in Hindi 'Dil' means heart and 'Ruk' means stop, Jayasinha survived and now he lives to tell the tale.

The Sri Lankan-born Australian comedian, actor and writer migrated to Melbourne with his family aged 19. Jayasinha soon made a name for himself on the comedy scene with his infectious rapport and insightful commentary, and in 2018 released his first comedy special The Art of the Dil which received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

He has since become a familiar face on screens across Australia, having survived the jungle on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, filmed a stand-up special for Amazon Prime and appeared on other programs like Utopia, Celebrity MasterChef Australia and Have You Been Paying Attention?

Jayasinha is also an ambassador for a number of charities, including the Reach Foundation and the Pancare Foundation and is a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, speaking openly about his struggles with anxiety and depression.

Oh, and he's now one of the most in-demand headliners on the comedy scene, with a reputation for repeatedly nailing shows with his upbeat brand of stand-up. His new show for this year’s SCF is not only about hearts stopping but also setbacks and overcoming them. You can catch Heart Stopper on May 6 and 7 at The Comedy Store in The Entertainment Quarter.

You can catch Heart Stopper on May 6 and 7 at The Comedy Store in The Entertainment Quarter.