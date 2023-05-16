Time Out says

When feeling weighed down by the trials and tribulations of modern-day living, who better than the pied piper of misanthropy to guide you to the light?

The award-winning Irish comedian Dylan Moran is returning to Sydney to bring audiences his new show We Got This, where the tousle-headed performer will grace the State Theatre on May 11, 15 and 16 for the Sydney Comedy Festival. Whether you are prone to staring at bananas, reasoning with mice or boiling yoghurt blindfolded, Moran’s show promises to be a joyously absurd romp through the frustration and folly of daily life.

Born in County Meath in Ireland, Moran experimented early on with stand-up at Dublin’s Comedy Cellar. In 1996, he won the prestigious Perrier Comedy Award, where he then took his comedy nationwide. In 2000, he was commissioned to star and co-write the hit sitcom Black Books, where he played the nihilistic bookseller Bernard Black. He has also appeared in films such as Notting Hill, Shaun of the Dead and Run Fatboy Run.

Coined as the Oscar Wilde of comedy, Moran’s live stand-up blends deadpan observation, poetic prose and surreal humour. Tickets to see We Got This are from $89.90 (+ booking fee), and you can get them on the SCF website.

