Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Dylan Moran

  • Comedy, Comedy festival
  • State Theatre, Sydney
Dylan Moran
Andy Hollingworth
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Irishman Dylan Moran is back in Sydney for a hilarious Sydney Comedy Festival performance

When feeling weighed down by the trials and tribulations of modern-day living, who better than the pied piper of misanthropy to guide you to the light? 

The award-winning Irish comedian Dylan Moran is returning to Sydney to bring audiences his new show We Got This, where the tousle-headed performer will grace the State Theatre on May 11, 15 and 16 for the Sydney Comedy Festival. Whether you are prone to staring at bananas, reasoning with mice or boiling yoghurt blindfolded, Moran’s show promises to be a joyously absurd romp through the frustration and folly of daily life. 

Born in County Meath in Ireland, Moran experimented early on with stand-up at Dublin’s Comedy Cellar. In 1996, he won the prestigious Perrier Comedy Award, where he then took his comedy nationwide. In 2000, he was commissioned to star and co-write the hit sitcom Black Books, where he played the nihilistic bookseller Bernard Black. He has also appeared in films such as Notting Hill, Shaun of the Dead and Run Fatboy Run.

Coined as the Oscar Wilde of comedy, Moran’s live stand-up blends deadpan observation, poetic prose and surreal humour. Tickets to see We Got This are from $89.90 (+ booking fee), and you can get them on the SCF website.

Love a laugh? Check out the rest of the Sydney Comedy Festival line-up.

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/dylan-moran-uk-we-got-this/
Address:
State Theatre
49 Market St
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $89.90 + booking fee

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!