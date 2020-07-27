Time Out says

After spending six years carving out a definitive niche in the Sydney performance scene at its former home on Redfern, the Giant Dwarf has packed up shop and moved just a few minutes’ stroll up the road (literally) from 199 to 280 Cleveland Street (the Surry Hills stretch).

The reason for its move is an age-old Sydney story (rent hikes), and after some Covid-related 2020 hiccups, it opened its doors again in early July. The Giant Dwarf is more than a theatre or a comedy venue, and in its new form it retains many of its old charms – eclectic and diverse line-ups, accessible ticket prices – and pours that essence into a smaller comedy club-style setting. We chatted to venue managers Bec Annetts, Moira Kennedy and Jess Gordon about what it was like to rebirth a beloved venue during lockdown – read all about it here.

Look out for old favourites on the line-up like storytelling nights Story Club and Queerstories, improv shows, and exciting new additions like burlesque, drag kings, twisted trivia and more. The space is also an incubator for new talent, bringing up-and-coming and marginalised voices to the stage with programs like the philanthropist-backed Giant Developments.

Head to giantdwarf.com.au to see what’s coming up.