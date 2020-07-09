Are you having a laugh? Comedians Nikki Britton and Sam Taunton are here to make sure the answer is YES

We all need a whole lotta LOLs in our lives right now, and thanks to the Sydney Opera House, they’re coming at you fast and funny this Sunday.

Co-hosted by comedians Nikki Britton (How to Stay Married, The Other Guy) and rising star Sam Taunton (Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow, Triple J Breakfast), Humour Us is a stand-up laugh-out-loud care package streamed live from the Opera House’s Joan Sutherland stage to your sofa.

Britton will spill the goss on being locked down alone and her fond but filthy memories of the Beforetime, involving one particularly hirsute mollusc. Taunton, a fast-rising star, will reminisce about far-flung days of international travel, plus divulge a sneaky test results reveal. He’s also gunning for the naysayers who never believed he’d amount to very much.

As Sydney loosens up, but poor Melbs goes all Groundhog Day, this is EXACTLY the quick-witted repartee we want. So spice up your Sunday with a side of silly sauce in this co-presentation between the Opera House’s From Our House to Yours digital platform and comedy maestros Token Events.

It's going out live on Sunday night at 8pm, and you’ll be able to stream it at your comedic leisure.