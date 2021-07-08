With lockdown extended, does it feel like the days are beginning to bleed into one another? It's kind of like déjà vu, which is defined as the feeling “that one has lived through the present situation before”. As such, we’ll start ordering our fave takeaway dishes again and again. But at least we have a form of escape – the movies!

The following films will hopefully make our repetitive lives feel just that little bit better. Even if it feels like we’re living Groundhog Day over and over, at least we don’t have to dunk our feet into puddles and bump into that annoying Ned Ryerson every single day.

Here are some of our favourite movies featuring time loops.