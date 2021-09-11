Comedian and all-round star Jude Perl will soothe your blues with this mental health-themed show

Musically minded and Green Room Awarded actor/singer/comedian Jude Perl has a lot going on, and most if it’s really rather good. Which is why it’s a great idea to stream her show I Have A Face on Riverside Theatre’s online platform. The digital portal has been serving up brilliant theatre streams for our home entertainment in these occasionally blah times.

Perl gets that these endless days we find ourselves in can also be pretty tough on our mental health, and this show tackles the inner (and outer) monologues that try to drag us down. If you find yourself constantly second guessing if you’re doing it right, she’s here to gently remind you that no one really reads the label. Ignore the folks (including yourself) who tell you how you should behave, or who try and sell you snake oil quick fixes.

I Have A Face will help you break free. And the best bit is, the gig, available on-demand from until September 26 at 10pm and with tickets starting from $12.50, will get you singing along while you laugh and cry simultaneously. Because life is messy, and you really aren’t alone. Perl’s here to let you know it.