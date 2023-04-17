Sydney
Joanne McNally

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
photo of joanne mcnally
Supplied
Time Out says

In this stand-up show, McNally finds herself in her late thirties, grappling with the big existential questions

All aboard the prosecco express! It's almost time to catch a first-class ticket to see the rollicking Irish stand-up comedian and podcaster Joanne McNally as she brings her irreverent and critically acclaimed show to Australia for the first time in 2023. 

After doing the comedy circuit in Ireland and UK, McNally's stand-up show The Prosecco Express sold out theatres, and now Melburnians have the chance to see her “joyously nuts” performance for themselves.

As well as dabbling in all things comedy, McNally is a writer, podcaster and actress. Her funny and insightful documentary Baby Hater, which she created, wrote and presented, went on to be sold to 12 countries.

Her first one-woman show, Bite Me, a show about eating disorders, was nominated for multiple awards, including Best Performer, Best Production and a First Fortnight Award at the Dublin Fringe in 2016. She is also the co-host of the hit podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.

Now, she is on a mission to solve absolutely nothing. In The Prosecco Express, McNally finds herself in her late thirties with no husband, kids or plan and finds herself grappling with the big existential questions: if she doesn’t birth anything, who will be obligated to watch her die so she doesn’t have to do it alone?

Can she start a GoFundMe page to get a golden tomb built for single people to get buried in together, or do they all just get thrown into a massive grave and covered in cat hair? When a man on a dating app identifies as ‘spiritual’, is it safe to assume he has the personality of a spoon? And if you do all your drinking in the bath, can you write it off as self-care?

Catch Joanne McNally at the Athenaeum Theatre between March 28 and April 17. Book tickets to see the “terrifyingly funny” performer on the BOHM Presents website.

Looking for a regular comedy night in Sydney? Here's our guide to comedy venues around town.

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.bohmpresents.com/current-events/
Address:
The Enmore Theatre
118-132 Enmore Rd
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Price:
$69.90
Opening hours:
8pm

Dates and times

