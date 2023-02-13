Sydney
Timeout

People sitting patiently waiting for a show to start
Photography: Daniel Boud

The best places to see comedy in Sydney

These venues are packed with the funniest people in the city

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis
Sure, we all like a laugh – but how do you know where to find one? Check out these venues, which specialise in stand-up, sketch comedy, open mic and more.

Looking for a post-show drink? Sydney's best bars will keep you going, and grab a late night snack and one of our faves.

Sydney's best comedy venues

The Comedy Store Sydney

The Comedy Store Sydney

  • Comedy
  • Moore Park
This dedicated comedy club (run by Sydney Comedy Festival organisers Century Venues) offers up the cream of the touring comics with big local names and the occasional international guest. It’s also the Sydney home of the annual Raw Comedy competition.
The Enmore Theatre

The Enmore Theatre

  • Music
  • Newtown
This 1,600-seat Art Deco landmark, also part of the Century Venues stable, is your go-to venue for major international comedians, and a major venue of the Sydney Comedy Festival. 
The Running Joke Comedy Club at the Potts Point Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

The Running Joke Comedy Club at the Potts Point Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pub dining
  • Potts Point

There are live shows every Tuesday night at the Running Joke on level one of the Potts Point Hotel, featuring some of Australia's best comedians and their resident MC, Daniel Muggleton. Outside of comedy, there's something happening on the pub's Level One stage every night of the week, from burlesque cabaret to open mic jazz nights.

Star Bar

Star Bar

  • Bars
  • Sydney

Head to this George Street venue for Bonkerz Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday nights.

Looking to fill your calendar with comedy?

