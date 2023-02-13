Sure, we all like a laugh – but how do you know where to find one? Check out these venues, which specialise in stand-up, sketch comedy, open mic and more.
Sydney's best comedy venues
There are live shows every Tuesday night at the Running Joke on level one of the Potts Point Hotel, featuring some of Australia's best comedians and their resident MC, Daniel Muggleton. Outside of comedy, there's something happening on the pub's Level One stage every night of the week, from burlesque cabaret to open mic jazz nights.
Looking to fill your calendar with comedy?
They say laughter is the best medicine, but it can be tricky to know where to find a healthy dose.
