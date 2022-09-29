Sydney
Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour
  1. Jonathan Van Ness wears a pride flag leotard and performs gymnastics
    Photograph: Supplied/Laurence Howe
  2. Jonathan Van Ness wears a yellow dress and performs stand up
    Photograph: Supplied/Laurence Howe
Time Out says

The breakout star of Queer Eye is coming to Sydney for a night of fabulous comedy, tumbles and self-empowerment

Comedian, entertainer, grooming expert, self-care advocate, gymnastics enthusiast, Jesus-lookalike, and breakout star of Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot, Jonathan Van Ness is returning to Australia this September with their latest live show.

Imaginary Living Room Olympian follows JVN's first worldwide comedy tour, Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing, which saw them perform to sold-out theatres in 40 cities in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

JVN will tumble into your heart with a night of gymnastics and hilarious tales from their life as a nonbinary bad b*tch, before roundoff back handspring-ing into a stand-up comedy extravaganza that will leave you in stitches. So don’t forget to warm up, and prepare for an Olympic-level night of camp comedy. 

If Antoni is the pretty face of Queer Eye, Bobby is the workhorse, Tan is the French tuck and Karamo is the bomber jacket/Dodgers cap combo, then Jonathan Van Ness is the heart of the show. The grooming expert delivers far more than a haircut and a skincare regime, digging into his own prodigious self-confidence to convince each subject that not only are they worthy, but they are more than capable of finding their inner fabulous. Van Ness bubbles over with infectious enthusiasm for the task ahead, while demonstrating the proper way to walk in heels and smashing sartorial gender expectations.

To get a taste of what to expect, you can warm up with Van Ness’ Netflix series Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, based on their popular podcast of the same name, or their second book, Love That Story: Observations From A Gorgeously Queer Life, which dropped in April this year and is now a New York Times Best-Seller.

The Australian leg of the tour will stop at the Aware Super Theatre at the ICC in Sydney on Thursday, September 29. Tickets go on sale from Friday May 13 at 2pm, you can snap them up here.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.tegdainty.com/tour/imaginary-living-room-olympian-tour/
Address:
International Convention Centre
14
Darling Dr
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2009
Contact:
www.iccsydney.com.au
Price:
$99-$291.75

Dates and times

