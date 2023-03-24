Time Out says

The superstar comedian and actor Kevin Hart is back for his Antipodean encore to bring his new stand-up comedy show, Reality Check, to Australian and New Zealand audiences in March 2023.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning comedians of 2016 by Forbes, the American powerhouse is best known for his self-effacing humour and for delivering high-octane performances full of punch.



Born in 1979 in Philadelphia, Hart was raised by his mother, Nancy, while his father, Henry, battled with cocaine addiction and was in and out of jail. Inspired by the likes of Jerry Seinfield, Chris Rock, and Eddie Murphy, Hart took to comedy as a coping mechanism and began to perform in small clubs by the name of 'Lil Kev the Bastard'.

Ever since, Hart has had a meteoric rise and has starred in films such as Soul Plane, Paper Soldiers, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Little Fockers, and Get Hard. As well as making a name for himself in Hollywood, Hart has released three comedy albums – including the Grammy-nominated album Kevin Hart: What Now? – and his previous comedy tour in 2018 sold out in more than 100 arenas.

Tickets for Kevin Hart's Reality Check Sydney show are available on Ticketek from 11am on Friday, January 20.

