When: Saturdays, fortnightly

Laugh it up with: A-list comedy stars and sold out audiences at Sydney comedy's favourite event

Every second Saturday night, the humble Staves Brewery in Glebe invites a keg-load of comedy heavy hitters into their laneway venue for a night of laughter. Over the course of six years Powerbomb Comedy has been booking exciting, diverse comedy lineups in a space which allows punters and comedians alike to mingle, discover their new favourite acts and laugh alongside each other.