Kweens of Comedy night
Teresa Pham

The best comedy nights in Sydney

Get your funny bone tickled at these nights for stand-up, sketch comedy and more

Alannah Maher
Edited by
Alannah Maher
Written by
Jamie Apps
After a difficult few years, we could all use a good laugh. So, we figured now would be the perfect time to round up the best of the best comedy events around Sydney. Without further ado, here are the hottest and funniest comedy rooms in town.

Looking for a post-show drink? Sydney's best bars will keep you going, and grab a late night snack and one of our faves.

Get ready for some giggles

Powerbomb Comedy
Photograph: Supplied/Powerbomb

Powerbomb Comedy

When: Saturdays, fortnightly

Laugh it up with: A-list comedy stars and sold out audiences at Sydney comedy's favourite event

Every second Saturday night, the humble Staves Brewery in Glebe invites a keg-load of comedy heavy hitters into their laneway venue for a night of laughter. Over the course of six years Powerbomb Comedy has been booking exciting, diverse comedy lineups in a space which allows punters and comedians alike to mingle, discover their new favourite acts and laugh alongside each other.

Joke Off
Joke Off

Joke Off

When: Wednesdays, weekly

Laugh it up with: premier comedians and comedy newcomers in a competition format

Each week at Kelly's On King, a raft of Sydney comedians come together to test their comedy chops against each other in a competition format. Joke Off competitions run across a two-month period with a diverse lineup of comedians performing for their chance at a massive cash prize. Each week the audience votes for one comedian to head to the finals and the judges vote for another.

Rat Klub
Rat Klub

Rat Klub

When: Mondays, weekly

Laugh it up with: comedians new and old as they test out new material, all in the aid of charity

Hidden away in the heart of Newtown at the Mosh Pit, Rat Klub is a comedy night just waiting to explode in popularity. Each and every Monday night hosts Bea Barbeau-Scurla and Ryan Sim (up-and-coming comedians in their own right) bring together some of the best and funniest comedians Sydney has to offer for a night of boisterous laughter.

Harry's Comedy
Harry's Comedy

Harry's Comedy

When: Mondays, weekly

Laugh it up with: gritty combative comedy stylings

Every Monday night a mixture of Sydney biggest stars and the future of comedy join forces to blow the roof of the Hotel Harry in Surry Hills. We've heard this show described as a “riotous night out that feels like like Kings Cross of old”. Harry's Comedy offers table service all night so that you can really settle in and laugh out loud all night long. Just be sure to bring a thick skin to this show as the comedy can get quite provocative, rough and dare we say combative!

Yeah The Girls
Tess Peni

Yeah The Girls

When: Sundays, weekly

Laugh it up with: Sydney finest female comics

Yeah The Girls Comedy is an all-women's comedy night showcasing some of the best performers across the country as well as some up-and-coming local acts. Comedy in recent times has become a much more egalitarian world for creative expression, and Yeah The Girls epitomises this shift. At this weekly event audiences can expect to see Sydney’s best female performers, with a few guys sprinkled in, all drawing out rapturous belly laughs – what better way could there be to finish a weekend?

Kweens of Comedy
Teresa Pham

Kweens of Comedy

When: Fridays, monthly

Laugh it up with: Oxford Street's longest-running comedy room and a true diamond in the rough

Kweens of Comedy is one of Sydney's best kept secrets, despite being Oxford Street's biggest and longest running comedy night. Every month, host AJ Lamarque curates a unique night of comedy celebrating all types of comedians and all forms of comedy. One of the city's most inclsuive comedy nights, Kweens of Comedy is a space for the entire community to feel welcomed, no matter their background, and for all to embrace the hilarious, weird and wonderful beast that is comedy.

