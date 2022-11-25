Sydney
Timeout

Kweens of Comedy

  • Comedy
  • Ginger's, Darlinghurst
  1. Kweens of Comedy
    Teresa Pham
  2. Comedian AJ Lamarque performs on stage with microphone, he wears a structured red jacket.
    Photograph: Supplied/AJ LamarqueAJ Lamarque
  3. Kweens of Comedy night
    Teresa Pham
Catch a mixed bag of local comedians in this diverse monthly series

Kweens of Comedy is one of Sydney's best kept secrets, despite being Oxford Street's biggest and longest running comedy night. Every month, host AJ Lamarque curates a unique night of comedy celebrating all types of comedians and all forms of comedy. One of the city's most inclsuive comedy nights, Kweens of Comedy is a space for the entire community to feel welcomed, no matter their background, and for all to embrace the hilarious, weird and wonderful beast that is comedy.

Want get a feel for AJ's vibe? Read this article he wrote for Time Out about finding your place and making friends in Sydney.

Follow @kweensofcomedy on Instagram for updates.

Jamie Apps

Details

Event website:
www.thekweens.com.au/kweens-of-comedy/
Address:
Ginger's
Level 1
134 Oxford St
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Price:
$20
Opening hours:
6.40pm-late

Dates and times

6:40 pmKweens of ComedyGinger's $20
6:40 pmKweens of ComedyGinger's $20
