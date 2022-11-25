Time Out says

Kweens of Comedy is one of Sydney's best kept secrets, despite being Oxford Street's biggest and longest running comedy night. Every month, host AJ Lamarque curates a unique night of comedy celebrating all types of comedians and all forms of comedy. One of the city's most inclsuive comedy nights, Kweens of Comedy is a space for the entire community to feel welcomed, no matter their background, and for all to embrace the hilarious, weird and wonderful beast that is comedy.

Want get a feel for AJ's vibe? Read this article he wrote for Time Out about finding your place and making friends in Sydney.

Follow @kweensofcomedy on Instagram for updates.