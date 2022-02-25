Sydney
Laugh Out Proud

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
Laugh Out Proud Sydney Mardi Gras
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Mardi Gras
Time Out says

Mardi Gras celebrates the funniest LGBTQIA+ comedians in this stand-up gala

Let’s face it: all the funniest people are queer. That’s why we can’t wait for the camp comedy event of the year to hit the stage at the recently revamped Enmore Theatre on Friday, February 25. 

Hosted by Mel Buttle, this Mardi Gras stand-up showcase extravaganza is back after sell-out shows in 2020 and 2021. This year's lineup includes funny folks who have been making a splash in the stand-up scene, by the likes of Charlie Lewin, Madeleine Stewart, Scout Boxall, Alex Ward and Zoe Sitas.

Check it out for the names you know, and be surprised by the names you don't know. You can get your ticket here.

Check out what else is happening for Sydney Mardi Gras.

Alannah Maher
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
The Enmore Theatre
118-132 Enmore Rd
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Contact:
www.enmoretheatre.com.au
02 9550 3666
Price:
$60

Dates and times

