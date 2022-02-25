Time Out says

Let’s face it: all the funniest people are queer. That’s why we can’t wait for the camp comedy event of the year to hit the stage at the recently revamped Enmore Theatre on Friday, February 25.

Hosted by Mel Buttle, this Mardi Gras stand-up showcase extravaganza is back after sell-out shows in 2020 and 2021. This year's lineup includes funny folks who have been making a splash in the stand-up scene, by the likes of Charlie Lewin, Madeleine Stewart, Scout Boxall, Alex Ward and Zoe Sitas.

Check it out for the names you know, and be surprised by the names you don't know. You can get your ticket here.