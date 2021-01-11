Mardi Gras events in Sydney
Here’s what is actually happening for Sydney Mardi Gras in 2021
Against all odds, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival is back on in 2021. The program will look a little different than what we’d usually expect from the annual LGBTQIA+ celebration, but organisers have still found a way to bring all the joy, colour, sparkle and unity Sydneysiders love about this time of year.
The crowning jewel of the festivities, the 43rd Mardi Gras Parade, won't be taking the usual path down Oxford Street. Instead, a ticketed event at the Sydney Cricket Ground will see a new look, crowd-controlled promenade of queer community groups. Organisers made the tough decision to call off the beloved Mardi Gras Fair Day, which last year attracted over 80,000 people to Victoria Park for partying, picnicking, stalls and live music. Fair Day is slated to return in February 2022. But there’s plenty more events to take a dip into still, with comedy, music, theatre and fascinating talks to choose from.
This year’s festival runs from February 19 to March 7 and we’re rounding up our fave picks of the Mardi Gras season below.
If you're coming from out of town, make sure to book yourself into one of the best hotels in Sydney. Need to have an ocean dip and even out that tan inbetween parties? Check out the best gay beaches in Sydney.
Want to party right now? Head to these judgement-free queer pubs and clubs in Sydney.
Celebrate Mardi Gras in Sydney
1. Mardi Gras Parade
The annual march down Oxford Street will this year be replaced by a ticketed event at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Some 5,000 paraders from over 100 LGBTQI+ community groups will march in the new look parade which showcases LGBTQI+ culture and community on Saturday, March 6.
2. Laugh Out Proud
Let’s face it: all the funniest people are queer. That’s why we can’t wait for this Mardi Gras stand-up extravaganza on Friday, February 26. Host Nath Valvo will be joined on the Enmore Theatre stage by funny folks including Geraldine Hickey, Mel Buttle, Thomas Jaspers, Rosie Piper, Margot Tanjutco, Selina Jenkins, Jake Howie and Jay Wymarra.
3. Mardi Gras Film Festival
Little did we know when last year’s Mardi Gras Film Festival lit up Sydney screens that it would be one of the last major arts events to take a bow before you-know-what scuppered almost everything. The Queer Screen team, led by artistic director Lisa Rose, should be joyously proud then that they are back again in 2021 both in-cinema and online.
4. The Pass
Made famous by Years and Years star Russell Tovey on stage and then BAFTA-nominated on the big screen, closeted footy player drama The Pass, written by John Donnell, is set to score more plaudits with a brand-new strike at the Seymour Centre this Mardi Gras as new signing Jason. tries to bury his feelings for teammate Ade.
5. Queer Thinking
Mardi Gras’ compelling talk series brings together leading queer thinkers, creatives, community organisers, activists and academics for a one-day mini-festival of critical thinking and listening on Saturday, February 27. This year’s smaller, more refined program includes three thought-provoking talks.
6. My Trans Story
My Trans Story is back for a fourth year at the Mardi Gras Festival on Friday, February 26, featuring proud trans and gender diverse storytellers fronted by author, speaker and activist Tea Uglow and actor and presenter Andrew Guy and curated by Trans Pride Australia founder Peta Friend.
7. Beautiful Thing
If you’re queer-identifying or an LGBTQ+ ally of a particular ‘90s vintage, chances are you had sun-soaked southeast London gay romance Beautiful Thing whirring on repeat on VHS. Director Mark G Nagle stages a fresh production of Jonathan Harvey's original stage play for Mardi Gras.
8. My Drag Story
There’s no doubt that drag has sunk it’s six-inch heels into the mainstream. Legendary Sydney drag queen Amelia Airhead leads a panel of several queens, kings and gender-defying royals including Cindy Pastel, Nana Miss Koori and Sexy Galexy as they untuck and reveal what goes on behind all the glitz and glamour and gender foolery of Aussie drag.
Know your drag history
How Sydney's drag scene defined Mardi Gras
Drag queens aren’t just fabulous: they’re the political powerhouses of the Pride movement.