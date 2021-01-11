Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Mardi Gras events in Sydney
Mardi Gras events in Sydney

Here’s what is actually happening for Sydney Mardi Gras in 2021

By Alannah Maher and Stephen A Russell
Against all odds, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival is back on in 2021. The program will look a little different than what we’d usually expect from the annual LGBTQIA+ celebration, but organisers have still found a way to bring all the joy, colour, sparkle and unity Sydneysiders love about this time of year. 

The crowning jewel of the festivities, the 43rd Mardi Gras Parade, won't be taking the usual path down Oxford Street. Instead, a ticketed event at the Sydney Cricket Ground will see a new look, crowd-controlled promenade of queer community groups. Organisers made the tough decision to call off the beloved Mardi Gras Fair Day, which last year attracted over 80,000 people to Victoria Park for partying, picnicking, stalls and live music. Fair Day is slated to return in February 2022. But there’s plenty more events to take a dip into still, with comedy, music, theatre and fascinating talks to choose from. 

This year’s festival runs from February 19 to March 7 and we’re rounding up our fave picks of the Mardi Gras season below.

Celebrate Mardi Gras in Sydney

A drag queen wearing bananas dances on a glittery float.
Photograph: Sydney Mardi Gras/Hamid Mousa

1. Mardi Gras Parade

Things to do Fairs and festivals Sydney Cricket Ground - SCG, Moore Park

The annual march down Oxford Street will this year be replaced by a ticketed event at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Some 5,000 paraders from over 100 LGBTQI+ community groups will march in the new look parade which showcases LGBTQI+ culture and community on Saturday, March 6. 

Rosie Piper performs on Opera House stage.
Photograph: Sydney Mardi Gras/Daniel Boud

2. Laugh Out Proud

Comedy The Enmore Theatre, Newtown

Let’s face it: all the funniest people are queer. That’s why we can’t wait for this Mardi Gras stand-up extravaganza on Friday, February 26. Host Nath Valvo will be joined on the Enmore Theatre stage by funny folks including Geraldine Hickey, Mel Buttle, Thomas Jaspers, Rosie Piper, Margot Tanjutco, Selina Jenkins, Jake Howie and Jay Wymarra.

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci in an English field with rolling hills and trees in Supernova
Photograph: Supplied/Queer Screen

3. Mardi Gras Film Festival

Film Film festivals Multiple venues

Little did we know when last year’s Mardi Gras Film Festival lit up Sydney screens that it would be one of the last major arts events to take a bow before you-know-what scuppered almost everything. The Queer Screen team, led by artistic director Lisa Rose, should be joyously proud then that they are back again in 2021 both in-cinema and online. 

Two topless men back-to-back against the backdrop of a football stadium
Photograph: Supplied/Seymour Centre

4. The Pass

Theatre Drama Seymour Centre, Darlington

Made famous by Years and Years star Russell Tovey on stage and then BAFTA-nominated on the big screen, closeted footy player drama The Pass, written by John Donnell, is set to score more plaudits with a brand-new strike at the Seymour Centre this Mardi Gras as new signing Jason. tries to bury his feelings for teammate Ade.

Benjamin Law head shot
Photograph: Sydney Mardi Gras/Daniel Francisco Robles

5. Queer Thinking

Things to do Talks and discussions NSW Teachers Federation Conference Centre, Surry Hills

Mardi Gras’ compelling talk series brings together leading queer thinkers, creatives, community organisers, activists and academics for a one-day mini-festival of critical thinking and listening on Saturday, February 27. This year’s smaller, more refined program includes three thought-provoking talks.  

 

Trans activist Tea Uglow poses in tan coat
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Mardi Gras

6. My Trans Story

Things to do Talks and discussions NSW Teachers Federation Conference Centre, Surry Hills

My Trans Story is back for a fourth year at the Mardi Gras Festival on Friday, February 26, featuring proud trans and gender diverse storytellers fronted by author, speaker and activist Tea Uglow and actor and presenter Andrew Guy and curated by Trans Pride Australia founder Peta Friend. 

A close up of two naked male torsos, one man walks his fingers across the other's abs
Photograph: Supplied/New Theatre

7. Beautiful Thing

Theatre Comedy New Theatre, Newtown

If you’re queer-identifying or an LGBTQ+ ally of a particular ‘90s vintage, chances are you had sun-soaked southeast London gay romance Beautiful Thing whirring on repeat on VHS. Director Mark G Nagle stages a fresh production of Jonathan Harvey's original stage play for Mardi Gras.

 

Drag queen Amelia Airhead poses in fluffy white hat and matching dress
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Mardi Gras | Amelia Airhead

8. My Drag Story

Things to do Talks and discussions NSW Teachers Federation Conference Centre, Surry Hills

There’s no doubt that drag has sunk it’s six-inch heels into the mainstream. Legendary Sydney drag queen Amelia Airhead leads a panel of several queens, kings and gender-defying royals including Cindy Pastel, Nana Miss Koori and Sexy Galexy as they untuck and reveal what goes on behind all the glitz and glamour and gender foolery of Aussie drag. 

