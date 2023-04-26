Sydney
Leo Reich

  • Comedy, Comedy festival
  • Factory Floor, Marrickville
picture of leo reich
Photograph: Supplied/MICF
Time Out says

Leo Reich is bringing his highly acclaimed show 'Literally Who Cares?!' to Sydneytown for the Sydney Comedy Festival

Hot. Young. Cool. Fresh. Ripped. Hilarious. Groundbreaking. Avant-garde. These are just a few words ascribed to up-and-coming comedian Leo Reich. And lucky for us, the 2022 Best Newcomer nominee at the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards is set to bring all the laughs to Sydney with his show Literally Who Cares?!

Taking to the Factory Floor, Literally Who Cares?! will see Reich armed and ready to share some of his hot takes with the community at large, including big existential questions like: am I hot? Is this helping? What is going on? 

Directed by British playwright Adam Brace with music composed by Toby Marlow, Literally Who Cares?! will oscillate between rousing stand-up and performance art. Expect Reich to blend songs with anecdotes to raise awareness about important social and political causes, like his own Twitter account

In the words of Reich himself: “To come to my show is self-care; to miss it would be toxic; to criticise it any way whatsoever amounts to gaslighting. Or something.” Join this “insufferable hunk” and practice some self-care with a ticket to Literally Who Cares?! Book here.

Want to know more about the 2023 Sydney Comedy Festival and line-up? Click here.

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/leo-reich-uk-literally-who-cares/
Address:
Factory Floor
105 Victoria Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Price:
$34
Opening hours:
8:10pm

Dates and times

