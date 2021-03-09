He survived testicular cancer and now he's going to make you laugh about it (and feel awkward)

Comedian Michael Shafar had it all going on. I mean, if you speak to his mum, she was none-too-pleased about his decision to chuck in a law career and turn to comedy. But the success of shows Jewish-ish and Kosher Bacon, poking fun at his heritage, showed he was on to a good thing. Stand up gigs at comedy fests all over the nation awaited, as did radio slots on Triple J and TV appearances on ABC’s Comedy Bites and SBS’s RAW Comedy. He also assuaged some of his mother’s panic by scoring a regular writing gig for The Project.

And then the Big C happened. And in true comedian ‘always look on the bright side’, he decided to mine his testicular cancer diagnosis for dark chuckles that made you feel wrong for laughing even as you roared in shows like 50/50 and Getting Better.

Now he’s back for one night only at The Factory Theatre with Michael Shafar – 110%. The border barring bonanza with Victoria may have postponed the original run, but Shafar is back and ready give it his all and then some. This new balls to the wall show tackles undergoing cancer treatment while locked down in Melbourne, and the perils of skinny jeans. It’s only $12.50 a ticket, too, so consider us tickled. Making a name for himself as one of the fastest rising stars in Australian comedy, we hope his mum is proud. Or at least a little less panicked.

Love a giggle? Check out comedy monster movie musical Young Frankenstein.