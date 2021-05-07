See the viral metal-head IRL at the Sydney Comedy Festival

He rose to household name status when his hilarious cooking videos and war against jar sauce went viral while the whole world was locked down, but there’s much more to this left-of-centre funny human.

So chuck a tissue box in the rear window of your Camry and rip a branch of rosemary off a roadside bushel – because after racking up more than two million followers online, releasing a best-selling book, and selling out shows all over the country, Nat’s What I Reckon brings his stand-up show On Purpose to the Sydney Comedy Festival.

You can catch this Inner West local mainstage on his home turf at the Enmore Theatre on Saturday, May 15. Catch the foul-mouthed, metal-edged, long-haired, surprisingly wholesome and down to earth bandit as he reveals some of the inspirations behind his videos and screens never-before-seen footage and outtakes.

The show kicks off at 7pm, you can get your tickets here. Get it up ya!

