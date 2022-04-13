Sydney
Nurse Georgie Carroll: Sista Flo 2.0

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Comedian Nurse Georgie Carroll
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Australia's favourite British nurse turned comedian will give you respite from what ails you

“Have we got any midwives in the audience?” Nobody deserves a good laugh right now more than the medical profession, and judging by the overwhelming presence of nurses and doctors in her Comedy Festival crowd, Georgie Carroll is just the cure for what ails them.

Carroll, 47, is a Lancashire-born nurse by trade who pivoted into comedy after moving to Adelaide. She’s now the author of a book (Off the Charts), a semi-regular TV presence, and something of a safety valve for overworked and underappreciated healthcare workers everywhere. But Carroll makes a point of not grumbling about Covid in her show or making any political statements: she’s more interested in getting down to the juicy anecdotes about the Bristol Stool Chart (a classification system for excrement that’s fun to recite in a pirate voice), her three favourite things that fall out of humans, and a medical condition involving a crayon lodged in an unfortunate place.

When she’s not lambasting patients who write petty Google reviews of hospitals, she’s ribbing her own teenage sons and 74-year-old mother, whose Christianity doesn’t preclude her (allegedly) from admiring male jogger’s arses. Laughter may not be a match for a jab of Pfizer, but as medicines go, we'll take it. 

This show was reviewed at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022.

Nick Dent
Written by
Nick Dent

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/nurse-georgie-carroll-sista-flo-2-0/
Address:
Price:
$39.50
