Ancient Greek curses have nothing on the comedy crew from UTS

The student-run Comedy, Revue and Performance Society at UTS certainly have a sense of humour, having shortened their rather more illustrious-sounding title to: the CRAP Society. We’ll assume that it’s not literal, though, given the high demand for tickets to their annual revue. In 2021, they are back bigger and better than ever. No crap whatsoever.

The Greek mythology-inspired Pandora: 9 out of 10 Gods Hate Her rolls with the highs and lows of last year by opening up that fabled box and dusting off the potential for improv comedy found inside. And possibly fending off an ancient curse or two.



Directed by CRAP president (this joke keeps on giving) Kerim Col and fellow member Eleni Carydis, the revue features 22 of UTS’ funniest folks and involves sassy satire wrapped up with interpretive dance moves. What could go wrong? “The thought of bombing a joke, forgetting the dance move or singing in public is terrifying for most, so to work past these fears in such a dizzying time takes guts,” Col says. “It’s been such a privilege to nurture and reward the bravery of our cast and crew. It means the world to me that, at the end of the day, we get to point to this show and say, ‘that’s ours, that’s us’.”

Love the LOLs? Chuckle at our guide to the Sydney Comedy Festival.