Timeout

Sydney Comedy Festival Galas

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
  1. Sydney Comedy Festival Gala at the Enmore Theatre
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Comedy Festival
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Sydney Comedy Festival Gala at the Enmore Theatre
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Comedy Festival
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Sydney Comedy Festival Gala at the Enmore Theatre
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Comedy Festival
    PreviousNext
    /3
Time Out says

Get a taste of some of the best international acts and top local jokesters in town at a some of Sydney's snazziest theatres

The laughs are back in town with the Sydney Comedy Festival taking over the city with 245 events this April and May. But with that much on offer, we wouldn’t blame you if you’re overwhelmed with choice when trying to decide on which comedians to take a chance on. 

Our top tip? Hit up a Sydney Comedy Festival Gala. You’ll catch the hottest acts of the Festival all in one great big showcase (and they’re usually in a pretty snazzy theatre, to boot!). You'll get to see 12 to 15 acts in one go, including international stars, Australian legends and next-big-things in comedy. 

It all kicks off at the landmark Enmore Theatre, Newtown’s legendary Art Deco home of rowdy rock shows and comedy extravaganzas. The first show is on Monday, April 24, and they’re chasing it up with another on Wednesday, April 26. You can pick up tickets from $89.90 over here.

You can also see a big line-up under the famous white sails of the Sydney Opera House (or “the dishrack”, if you’re so inclined). You can snag a ticket for the show there on Tuesday, April 25 for $99+bf over here.

Sutherland is getting its own taste of the Comedy Festival with a gala at the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre on Monday, April 24 – and this proved so popular that ticket allocations are already exhausted. 

The Concourse in Chatswood is hosting its own gala on Tuesday, April 25 and you can grab tickets for that one for $69.90 over here.

The lucky last venue to get a taste of the Comedy Festival showcase is Riverside Theatres in Parramatta, which is filling up with comedians on Wednesday, April 26 and you can grab a ticket for the side-eye inducing price of $69.90+bf over here.

But wait, there’s more! The whole Festival wraps up in a climatic close with the End of Festival Gala back at the Enmore Theatre on Sunday, May 21. You can grab a ticket from $59.90 over here

So what are you waiting for? (Probably pay day, if you’re anything like me.) 

Ready to laugh? Check out the comedians we’re busting to see at Sydney Comedy Festival.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/?s=gala&event_date=
Address:
The Enmore Theatre
118-132 Enmore Rd
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

