This Darlinghurst comedy club is streaming live stand-up on Friday nights during lockdown

Talk about finding a laugh in a hopeless place. After opening up during a pandemic, Sydney stand-up night the Running Joke just celebrated its first anniversary. In that time the team has had some of Australia's most loved comedians on its lush-red-velvet-curtain-draped stage, including Dave Hughes, Becky Lucas, and Jim Jefferies.

When Sydney slipped on a banana peel and was sent careening into Lockdown 2.0, the Running Joke made the switch to digital – now bringing the comedy club to your house every Friday night from 8pm. Resident host and tracksuit enthusiast Daniel Muggleton is joined by three of the country’s funniest folks each week as they bring the laughs to your lounge room via Zoom. Tickets are just $15, giving you an accessible price point and making sure the acts still get paid as they should. Health care workers can also attend for free.

The Running Joke team is hoping to return to the regular live events soon, but as long as we're in lockdown, you can still get in on the funny Friday night action and support the comedy scene by grabbing a ticket for a digital show on Eventbrite.

