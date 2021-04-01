Once upon a time in a land quite close to us actually, the Grimm fairytales came alive in contemporary dance

Prepare to come under the spell of dark and delicious fairy tales (that are very far from the Disney takes), when new contemporary ballet Grimm spins into Riverside Theatres.

Devised by Sydney Choreographic Ensemble’s Francesco Ventriglia, the show will introduce you to Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood, the Frog Prince and more in ways you have never seen before. Going back to the wilder heart of the Brothers Grimm originals, but snapped into shape with a modern twist, this new rendition is told through supple bodies and stellar choreography.

Artistic director Ventriglia previously led the Florence Opera House and the Royal New Zealand Ballet, and has presented work at the Bolshoi. After relocating to Sydney, he opened the Sydney Choreographic Centre. Grimm's ensemble includes includes Alex Borg, Ariella Casu, Holly Doyle, Brittany-Jayde Duwner and Victor Zarallo. They’ll be illuminated by stunning projections, with the show’s design conjured up by three-time Oscar winner James Acheson.

Pirouetting into Riverside from April 14-17, you will want to be whisked up in this show’s star-spun magic, which is sure to be a night to remember.

