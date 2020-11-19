No global palaver can prevent Sydney Dance Company from leaping to our rescue with its latest lithe work

Leaping into the new year, Sydney Dance Company (SDC) returns with a brand-new work, Impermanence, which combines the creative might of artistic director Rafael Bonachela and the sweet sounds of Bryce Dessner, of US indie rockers the National fame. You can be sure Dessner has whipped up a stirring score, having leant his serious composing skills to major movies including The Revenant and The Two Popes.

Sideswiped by the lockdown only four days from opening, Impermanence been a long time coming, but the title has certainly taken on extra layers of meaning after the roller coaster we’ve just been through, piling on the poignancy. Bonachela promises a thrilling and visceral exploration of the liminal space between beauty and destruction. Fittingly, Dessner drew on Australia’s devastating bushfires of summer 2019-20 for his musical inspiration. Even better, the Australian String Quartet will bring that score to life, perform live on stage as the entire SDC ensemble leaps into action around them.

New life always springs out of the ashes, bringing with the first green shoots and abundance of energy, urgency, radiance and hope. And by goodness, we’re glad to have SDC back in our sofa-bound-for-far-too-long lives.