We were starved of Sydney Dance Company (SDC) love in this bizarro year, but absence only makes the heart grow fonder, as they say. And we don’t have to wait too much longer for the smooth move supremos to spring into action once more with the long-delayed debut of artistic director Rafael Bonachela’s silky Impermanence, a team-up with The National musician and composer Bryce Dessner. That’s followed by a remount of their spectacular work ab [intra] and their annual showcase of emerging choreographic talent to watch, New Breed.

We are so ready, and so is Bonachela. “Following the excitement of our 50th anniversary in 2019, when 2020 began we certainly didn’t expect that events would unfold as they did,” he says. “Like all of us, Sydney Dance Company has had a challenging year, but we are still here and still moving forward. The shutdown inspired me to extend Impermanence to make it a full length work, a response to the uncertainty we all face, and it sees our dancers joined onstage by our dear friends the exceptional Australian String Quartet playing Bryce Dessner’s exquisite score live.”