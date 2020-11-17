Let's get physical as Sydney Dance Company returns in 2021
After the year that was, we cant wait to see their smooth moves once more
We were starved of Sydney Dance Company (SDC) love in this bizarro year, but absence only makes the heart grow fonder, as they say. And we don’t have to wait too much longer for the smooth move supremos to spring into action once more with the long-delayed debut of artistic director Rafael Bonachela’s silky Impermanence, a team-up with The National musician and composer Bryce Dessner. That’s followed by a remount of their spectacular work ab [intra] and their annual showcase of emerging choreographic talent to watch, New Breed.
We are so ready, and so is Bonachela. “Following the excitement of our 50th anniversary in 2019, when 2020 began we certainly didn’t expect that events would unfold as they did,” he says. “Like all of us, Sydney Dance Company has had a challenging year, but we are still here and still moving forward. The shutdown inspired me to extend Impermanence to make it a full length work, a response to the uncertainty we all face, and it sees our dancers joined onstage by our dear friends the exceptional Australian String Quartet playing Bryce Dessner’s exquisite score live.”
Here's what to look out for from SDC in 2021
Impermanence
Leaping into the new year, Impermanence combines Bonachela's creative might with the sweet sounds of Bryce Dessner, of US indie rockers The National fame. You can be sure Dessner has whipped up a stirring score, having leant his composing skills to major movies including The Revenant and The Two Popes. Sideswiped by the lockdown only four days from opening, Impermanence been a long time coming, but the title has certainly taken on extra layers of meaning now. Bonachela promises a thrilling and visceral exploration of the liminal space between beauty and destruction. Fittingly, Dessner drew on Australia’s devastating bushfires of summer 2019-20 for his musical inspiration. The Australian String Quartet will bring that score to life, performing live on stage as the entire SDC ensemble leaps into action around them.
ab [intra]
Bonachela’s first full-length show in several years wowed Australian audiences when the SDC ensemble first threw it into gloriously liquid life back in 2018. It went on to rave reviews across Europe the following year. And then 2020 happened, and we had to say a temporary goodbye to the crew. But now’s your chance to soak up the brilliance of ab [intra] once more as the leap into Walsh Bay’s Roslyn Packer Theatre. The name comes from the Latin term ‘from within’ with Bonachela describing the work as, “an exploration of our primal instincts, our impulses and our visceral responses’. It’s fused with an ambient electro score from Sydney composer Nick Wales, using elements of a cello concerto by Latvian composer Pēteris Vasks. It was developed through improvisation with the full ensemble of 16 dancers. Time Out reviewer Ben Neutze scalled it, “contemporary dance at its most evocative and beautiful, but it defies easy analysis and refuses to offer up straight-forward answers. What it has in spades is moments of sheer wonderment and unexpected emotional catharsis.”
New Breed 2021
After the year that was, supporting emerging talent is arguably more important than ever. That’s why Sydney Dance Company’s New Breed program is such a creative lifeline for the city, and for a fresh wave of choreographic talent to rise up under the supportive wing of one of the world’s most exciting companies, in collaboration with Carriageworks and the Balnaves Foundation. In 2020, New Breed brought four thrilling works from Joel Bray, Chloe Leong, Jesse Scales and Raghav Handa, each lending their unique voices to the bright future of the Australian dance scene. It’s way too early for the company to unveil who’ll be stepping into their shoes next year, but watch this space and we’ll keep you up to date. As Bonachela puts it, “New Breed is such an important program, supporting the development of new work and emerging artists, and I’m excited that we will be able to share the work of talented artists representing the next generation of Australian choreographers.”
