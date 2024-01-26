Sydney
Timeout

Mutiara

  • Dance
  • 3 out of 5 stars
_Marrugeku_Mutiara_Dalisa Pigram, Zee Zunnur - Photo credit_ Michael Jalaru Torres
Photograph: Sydney Festival/Michael Jalaru Torres
Time Out says

This collaborative dance performance at Sydney Festival reveals the hidden history of Broome’s harsh pearl shell industry

Australia’s colonial history is so vast and poorly documented that we are constantly uncovering lost stories. One such story is about the people of the Saltwater Country in the west Kimberley. For thousands of years, the region’s First Nations community collected and engraved pearl shells for ceremony. They represented the creative energy of the Dreaming. When the pearling industry of the north was established in the early 19th century, an influx of Malay workers brought in to man the boats changed the community of Broome forever. 

In the world-premiere of Mutiara, a trio of co-choreographers and performers – Dalisa Pigram (from Broome) of Indigenous intercultural dance theatre company Marrugeku, along with Soultari Amin Farid and Zee Zunnur (both from Singapore) – have worked together with visual artist Abdul-Rahman Abdullah and composer Safuan Johari. 

Marrugeku’s task-based improvisational practice captures the lost histories of Broome’s pearl divers. Through movement, video projections and spoken word in various languages, the dancers take the audience on a journey informed by grandfather and ex-pearl diver Ahmat Bin Fadal’s lived experience (who is also a collaborator on this performance). 

Ethereal lighting by Kelsey Lee mimics the glow of the sun shining through to the ocean floor, highlighting a mound of pearl shells on the stage and a collection of long ropes that hang from the centre of the ceiling. Projected onto the ropes is video footage of the ocean and the luggers (small wooden boats built for pearling). 

The story is challenging to follow but informative, revealing the community's connection to the sea and land both before the pearling industry and during, as well as the deep alienation felt afterward. The piece incorporates movements from martial arts and traditional Malay and First Nations dance (including a stunning piece performed with pearl shells) unique to Saltwater Country. 

Mutiara is an interesting example of the importance of Marrugeku’s practice of using art to connect the current generations with Australia’s history. However, the work’s educational potential is limited by its abstract narrative. I’d recommend reading up on the history before you go. 

Mutiara played at the Seymour Centre as part of Sydney Festival from Jan 19-21, 2024. Find out more here.

Vaanie Krishnan
Written by
Vaanie Krishnan

Details

