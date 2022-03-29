“It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.” It’s one of Dolly Parton’s most sparkling quips, but it was also a catchphrase that kept repeating in my mind throughout the Australian premiere of 9 to 5 the Musical, an extremely well-heeled but often air-headed adaptation of the 1980-released movie in which Parton starred. To borrow from Dolly’s famed love of a folksy metaphor (please read with a Southern drawl), this is a show as subtle as a bottle blonde at a brunettes' convention, as delicate as a whoopie cushion at a wake, and hammier than a pork chop wrapped in bacon. But what this show lacks in nuance, it more than makes up for in feel-good factor. Yes, its toilet humour is basic and its narrative problematically outdated, but if you can surrender to the silly, stupid, schlocky joy of it all, you’re most definitely in for a good night. The show follows the madcap exploits of three misfit women struggling under the chauvinistic yoke of corporate America. Emboldened by their unlikely sisterhood, the trio take their revenge not only on their sexist boss, but also on the misogyny writ large across the office culture of the ‘80s. All the beats of the film are present and accounted for – after all, the movie-turned-musical gambit is a tried and tested formula, so why mess with it? It’s worth noting, however, that without the nostalgia of knowing and loving the source material, some viewers may find 9 to 5’s wink-wink-nudge-nudge take on sexual harassment a little wincing – eve