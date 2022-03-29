Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Phantom of the Opera in Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour’s 2022 production of The Phantom of the Opera at Mrs Macquaries Point.
Photograph: Opera Australia/Hamilton Lund

Sydney theatre latest reviews

Our critics offer their opinions on the city's newest musicals, plays, operas and dance shows

Alannah Maher
Advertising

There's always a lot happening on Sydney's stages – but how do you know where to start? Thankfully our critics are out road-testing musicals, plays, operas, dance and more all year-round. Here are their recommendations.

Want more culture? Check out the best art exhibitions in Sydney.

5 stars: top notch, unmissable

Handa Opera on the Harbour – The Phantom of the Opera
Photograph: Opera Australia/Hamilton Lund

Handa Opera on the Harbour – The Phantom of the Opera

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Sydney

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour’s Phantom of the Opera had the blessing of the gods on opening night, with the rain clouds that have near-relentlessly plagued the city during the La Niña summer graciously holding back for the full duration of the show, and a bare whisper of a breeze. You could even hear crickets during the quiet moments (in a good way). Of the outdoor Handa Opera shows that have been staged on the harbour during its ten year history, this would have to be among the most ambitious and extravagant. A plethora of moving parts, slippery slopes, technical wizardry, and incendiary special effects require perfect positioning and precise timing. Then you have a script and score that demand vocal mastery and intense emotional expression. Put it all on a stage with a footprint double and a half the size of any other theatrical stage in the country, throw in a sweeping staircase and an enormous chandelier held aloft by a crane, and you pretty much have a floating powder keg just waiting for an errant spark. If any of this bothers the performers, they certainly don’t let it show. But for some very minor glitches, the performance on Friday night went like clockwork, which was very fortunate since Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber himself was in attendance. Revered designer, Gabriela Tylesova, is the inventive genius behind the set and costumes. She effectively had to work against the expansive surrounds of Sydney Harbour to conjure an illusion of the lush Paris Opera interior and the

Read review
Buy ticket
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

The Picture of Dorian Gray

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • price 2 of 4
  • Millers Point

This groundbreaking, Sydney Theatre Award-winning production returns to the stage in 2022 (Mar 28-May 7) for an encore run. Read on for our five-star review of the 2020 season. In recent years, the artistic director of the Sydney Theatre Company, Kip Williams, has deftly explored an intersection between the cinematic and theatrical, creating productions on the bleeding edge of stagecraft that bridge the liminal space between these two modes of storytelling. In 2016, his treatment of Strindberg’s shocking tale of lust, femininity and power, Miss Julie, was a pathfinder of sorts, trialling the technical wizardry required to fuse real-time video and live performance. In 2019, he pushed the experiment further still, with a thrilling film noir take on Brecht's anti-fascist parable The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. Indeed, that show was so jaw-droppingly sophisticated, it seemed Williams had mined all he could from this interplay of media. However, with his audaciously complex treatment of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, he has surpassed his own benchmark once more. Spectacularly so. Whereas in previous productions, the theatrical action was amplified or juxtaposed by filmed elements, here the cinematic aspects play a far richer part in the world-building. There is just one solitary performer on stage, Eryn Jean Norvill, who hopscotches between all 26 characters found in this gothic classic, as well as handling the third-person narration. Norvill is an actor of extraordi

Read review
Buy ticket
Show moreLoading animation

4 stars: excellent and recommended

Stay Woke
Photograph: Phoebe Powell

Stay Woke

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Comedy
  • Darlinghurst

The word “woke” is not a new one coined in the age of progressive, TikTok-ing Gen Zs. Although it's often hurled back at them as an insult by pundits on the right, the term actually hails from the Civil Rights movement in the US. Activists, including the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr, implored folks to wake up to the injustices inflicted on African-Americans and stay awake. As he said in 1968: “One of the great liabilities of history is that all too many people fail to remain awake through great periods of social change.” The complexities of our times, which have brought both great strides forward and depressing slides backwards on racial equality, are sent up in mischievous style by doctor and playwright Aran Thangaratnam in his sophomore play. Transferred over to Sydney from Melbourne's Malthouse Theatre and directed by the company's artist in residence Bridget Balodis, Stay Woke is a crowd-pleasing ripper.  It casts Green Room Award-winning Dushan Philips, an eminently charismatic presence, with equally impressive newcomer Kaivu Suvarna. They play crankily estranged brothers Niv and Sai, who have somewhat reluctantly agreed to a snowbound getaway on Mount Buller for the weekend. Snowflakes drift serenely beyond the glass wall of set designer Matilda Woodroofe’s wonderfully realised, boho Airbnb cabin. It’s the perfect setting for a claustrophobic airing of fraught family fault lines, and it’s not long before the bros butt heads. Niv, a somewhat full-of-himself app start-u

Read review
Buy ticket
Anna Karenina
Photograph: Jeff Busby

Anna Karenina

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Dance
  • Ballet
  • Sydney

This is a review of the Melbourne season of Anna Karenina. Tolstoy published his masterpiece Anna Karenina in 1878 and since that time, it has been adapted for the ballet twice – and it isn’t hard to see why. It's intensely psychological, inherently dramatic but also simple to understand, Anna’s doomed love affair with Count Vronsky has the kind of seething high romanticism perfectly attuned to the dancer’s body. Choreographer Yuri Possokhov luxuriates in the lyricism that is only suggested in Tolstoy’s hyper-realist style, but he also connects directly with the work’s savage inevitability.Possokhov opens, like Tolstoy, at a train station where Anna (Robyn Hendricks) and eventual lover Vronsky (danced memorably by Callum Linnane on the night he was elevated to principal artist) witness the death of a railway worker, crushed in an act of foreshadowing by an oncoming train. Already, with David Finn’s saturnine lighting and Finn Ross’s persuasive projections, despondency mingles with the expectation of high drama to create a palpable mood of tragedy in motion. In the initial ball scene, it is Anna who seems most in control, seductive and authoritative. Hendricks is positively regal here, dominating the mise-en-scène with grace, poise and an impenetrable aloofness. Linnane seems almost boyish in comparison, eager and guileless. Their pas de deux crackles with sexual potential, the almost unbearable desire sitting under the surface. It is also here that we meet the secondary pair

Read review
Buy ticket
Advertising
North by Northwest
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

North by Northwest

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Darling Harbour

Today’s moviegoers, spoiled by the limitless capabilities of CGI, have high expectations when it comes to special effects. But there was a time when the power of the silver screen relied on a more practical kind of magic. Of course, the objective of these cinematic sleights of hand was to be convincing enough for the audience to buy into the deception. But half the joy of Carolyn Burns and Simon Phillips’ live-action incarnation of Hickcock’s Cold War spy thriller is in seeing how the tricks are conjured. Following the spiraling calamities of ad man Roger Thornhill, as a case of mistaken identity draws him into a shadowy world of espionage, spycraft and secret trafficking, Hitchcock’s mastery of cinematography and its ability to amp up the suspense and drama of a scene has assured North by Northwest’s place in the pantheon of great movies. It’s also the lynchpin of this theatrical adaptation. Rather than solely relying on the audience’s fixed perspective on the stage, miniatures and practical effects, captured in real-time from two booths on either side of the stage and projected onto the rear of the set, conjure the dynamic vistas and sense of momentum that thrives in Hitchcock’s films, allowing for the best of both worlds: the visceral immediacy of live theatre, and the epic scope of the screen.  But this production's greatest innovation is also one of its pitfalls. There’s a cute whimsy in seeing a miniature crop duster being waved about on a stick, while at the same time

Read review
Buy ticket
The Great Gatsby: An Immersive Theatrical Experience
Photograph: Viral Ventures/Aaron Lyon

The Great Gatsby: An Immersive Theatrical Experience

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Potts Point

The former home of one of Kings Cross’s most popular bars is your conduit to be transported back to the roaring ’20s for this original immersive theatrical experience. Be beckoned into a sparkling world of jazz, extravagance, romance, betrayal and booze at this two-hour and 20-minute experience inspired by F Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel. All three levels of the Wonderland Bar (formerly the teapot cocktail-slinging World Bar) have been gutted and glitzed up for this ambitious production, which takes the audience weaving through multiple rooms, hidden nooks and crannies, and even through the fire escape and a dark alleyway. Audiences are encouraged to get their flapper on with Gatsby-inspired costumes, but word to the wise – wear comfortable shoes. If you’re inclined to wear a pedometer of some kind, you may also get a kick out of counting how many steps you clock up as you traipse up and down stairs on this expedition.  We would also advise rocking up with plenty of time for a pre-show tipple in the publicly accessible jazz bar draped with lush red velvet curtains, so that one might acclimatise to the atmosphere before stepping into two hours of non-stop immersive theatre. You might also want to have a bite to eat before you head into Potts Point – it gets late before you know it when you’re immersed in this world with a couple of drinks under your belt. Directed by Beth Daly and written and produced with passion by Aaron Robuck, this is a proper play, broken up with intermit

Read review
Buy ticket
Advertising
Six the Musical
Photograph: James D Morgan/Getty Images

Six the Musical

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Sydney

What if the Spice Girls did a concept album about King Henry VIII’s wives and Baz Luhrmann directed the concert video? That, in a nutshell, is Six’s vibe: an up-tempo, empowering, all-singing, all-dancing account of the lives of the six key ladies in the Tudor monarch’s orbit. Much like Hamilton before it, the pop musical is making history buffs out of legions of musical theatre tragics, and making musical theatre tragics out of pop and hip hop lovers.  The conceptual space is a rock concert with the wives reimagined as a girl group bickering over who will get to be lead singer. It’s decided that whoever suffered enough at the hands of their mutual ex should take the crown, as it were, and so the six compete with their tales of woe, told as irresistibly catchy dance floor bangers. Conceived by Brits Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss in 2017, the pair having penned the show while they were studying at Cambridge, and here directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six is almost the platonic ideal of a modern high end musical: a clever concept packed to the brim with instantly familiar tunes, wrapped in colourful but clean production design and costuming, and clocking in at an audience-friendly 75 minutes.  It’s not a jukebox musical, but it kind of feels like one – songs such as ‘Ex Wives’ and the triumphant, show-topping ‘Megasix’ are finely calibrated earworms designed to hook into your brainstem and get your hands clapping and feet tapping as quickly as possible, and it’s impossible not t

Read review
Buy ticket
Blithe Spirit
Photograph: STC/Prudence Upton

Blithe Spirit

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Sydney

Affluent novelist Charles Condomine (Matt Day) has a ripper of an idea for his next book, focusing on a spiritual medium that turns out to be a hack. To gather valuable details for his psychic sham, he and his second wife Ruth (Bessie Holland) invite the local spiritualist Madame Arcati (Brigid Zengeni) for dinner, along with their not particularly well-liked neighbours Dr Bradman (Tracy Mann) and his wife (Nancy Denis). The butter-fingered gaffs of maid Edith (Megan Wilding) notwithstanding, the evening looks to have been a great success, until Charles’ long-deceased first wife Elvira (Courtney Act) emerges from the ether.  It’s a set up ripe with comic potential and given the speed with which Nöel Coward penned this play – just six days from blank page to completed show – he clearly knew that the audiences of his day would think it a real knee-slapper. And yet, it’s been more than 80 years since this paranormal farce first had audiences rolling in the aisles. As a story that is so inextricably of its time, there’s a real risk that Blithe Spirit’s ghostly gags could leave a present-day audience as cold as the grave. Which makes it all the more apt that this Sydney Theatre Company production of a play about summoning the dead should also be a lesson in how to breathe new life into a heritage comedy that might otherwise struggle to find a pulse. Key to its success is a particularly brave bit of irreverence. Coward’s hallowed wit usually takes centre stage, but director Paige

Read review
Buy ticket
Advertising
White Pearl
Photograph: Philip Erbacher

White Pearl

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • price 1 of 4
  • Dawes Point

Anchuli Felicia King’s blistering satire about the fallout when a racist ad for skin-whitening cream plunges a cosmetics company into crisis mode spears bad corporate behaviour. Derailed from its initally planned STC run, this co-pro with the National Theatre of Parramatta debuted at Parra's Riverside Theatres in 2019. Read on for our review from that production: In contrast to the dreamy pinks and pastels of the beauty advertisements pumped out by fictional cosmetic start-up Clearday, Anchuli Felicia King’s White Pearl refuses to pander to neat appearances. In this blisteringly funny satire, a racist ad for Clearday’s skin-whitening cream ‘White Pearl’ goes viral. Over the next 85 minutes, its staff members’ resolves are tested to their limits in an attempt to save face – the heat rising in the boardroom as they reveal their truest, ugliest selves to each other. The scenario of a PR disaster naturally opens up the space for office tensions to stew away, but King’s play complicates matters with a sharp critique of “alternative” corporate culture, and intra-cultural racism. In the company’s Singapore headquarters, Priya (Vaishnavi Suryaprakash), the Indian-British CEO and founder of Clearday, and Sunny (Merlynn Tong), her Singaporean assistant, begin to craft a press statement to diffuse the crisis, chewing away on chips from their KFC buckets. Meanwhile, Soo Jin (Deborah An), the South Korean chemist, and Xiao (Shirong Wu) are in the bathroom; Xiao confesses her role in green

Read review
Buy ticket
9 to 5 the Musical
Photograph: Supplied/David Hooley

9 to 5 the Musical

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • price 3 of 4
  • Haymarket

“It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.” It’s one of Dolly Parton’s most sparkling quips, but it was also a catchphrase that kept repeating in my mind throughout the Australian premiere of 9 to 5 the Musical, an extremely well-heeled but often air-headed adaptation of the 1980-released movie in which Parton starred. To borrow from Dolly’s famed love of a folksy metaphor (please read with a Southern drawl), this is a show as subtle as a bottle blonde at a brunettes' convention, as delicate as a whoopie cushion at a wake, and hammier than a pork chop wrapped in bacon. But what this show lacks in nuance, it more than makes up for in feel-good factor. Yes, its toilet humour is basic and its narrative problematically outdated, but if you can surrender to the silly, stupid, schlocky joy of it all, you’re most definitely in for a good night. The show follows the madcap exploits of three misfit women struggling under the chauvinistic yoke of corporate America. Emboldened by their unlikely sisterhood, the trio take their revenge not only on their sexist boss, but also on the misogyny writ large across the office culture of the ‘80s. All the beats of the film are present and accounted for – after all, the movie-turned-musical gambit is a tried and tested formula, so why mess with it? It’s worth noting, however, that without the nostalgia of knowing and loving the source material, some viewers may find 9 to 5’s wink-wink-nudge-nudge take on sexual harassment a little wincing – eve

Read review
Buy ticket
Advertising
An American in Paris
Photograph: Darren Thomas

An American in Paris

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Sydney

An American in Paris plays the the Theatre Royal Sydney from April 29. This production was reviewed during the Melbourne season. A magnificent piece of stagecraft opens the orchestral work-turned-movie-turned ballet-infused musical theatre show An American in Paris. Jonathan Hickey sits alone at a spotlit piano dwarfed by the darkness of the theatre. He portrays Adam Hochberg, our narrator, an American Jewish man and gifted musician with a wounded leg and heart. He reminds us that while the war may be over, with Paris of 1945 finally liberated, there’s no magic switch to make everything right after this nightmarish cataclysm. The city is still standing, but its citizens are starving and great swathes of the country lie in ruins.  Setting the scene for us, Adam and his piano are then magically whisked away as the first jaw-dropping use of the production’s vast digital sets bathes the theatre in hellfire. The terrifying red of Nazi flags that sweep upwards to the heavens are seconds later pulled down and replaced by the Tricolore. This digital iteration, conjured by set and costume designer Bob Crowley, is seamlessly replaced by a physical flag French flag borne aloft by the gifted (and marvelously attired) ensemble. Suddenly, the computer-generated backdrop depicts a phalanx of five fighter jets flying high over l’Arc de Triomphe.  This moment is our goosebump-inducing introduction to dashing star Robbie Fairchild. He plays American GI Jerry Mulligan – famously depicted Gene

Read review
Buy ticket
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for something a little less dramatic?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.