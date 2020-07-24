Native American and Canadian First People collective Indigenous Enterprise is here to make you dance

With First Nations art being celebrated citywide in the Biennale of Sydney, now is a brilliant time to marvel at the skills of Indigenous Enterprise. A young collective of Native American and Canadian First People, they honour tradition with a contemporary spin.

Indigenous Enterprise wowed crowds at Dance Rites 2018 with their high-octane moves, music and colourful regalia, and theirs is a sight to behold. Recorded in the Utzon Room last year, it will stream on the Sydney Opera House’s From Our House to Yours digital platform Friday, July 24 at 8pm.

A celebration of dance, storytelling, culture and music is a rare treat. Diné man Ty Lodgepole performs the Men’s Prairie Chicken Dance, while Acosia Red Elk (Umatilla people) and Mallary Oakes (Nakaneet First Nations Peoples) team up on the Jingle aka Healing Dance.

Navajo Kenneth Thomas Shirley walks us through the men’s Fancy War Dance, and Jorge Gonzales-Zuniga Jr (Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community) dazzles with the footloose grooves of the Hoop Dance. And if you’re ready for a breather just reading this, think again. Last but not least, fifth-generation drummer and singer Nelson Baker is ready to rock your world.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this rare peek into Native American and Canadian culture, which will deliver your Friday night vibe and then some. And if you want to get in the mood, you can read up on the history of First Nations theatre at the Opera House here.

