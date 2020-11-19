SDC's annual showcase of new choreographic talent is your who's who guide to the future of Australian dance

After the year that was, supporting emerging talent is arguably more important than ever. That’s why Sydney Dance Company’s New Breed program is such a creative lifeline for the city, and for a fresh wave of choreographic talent to rise up under the supportive wing of one of the world’s most exciting companies, in collaboration with Carriageworks and the Balnaves Foundation.

In 2020, New Breed brought four thrilling works from Joel Bray, Chloe Leong, Jesse Scales and Raghav Handa, each lending their unique voices to the bright future of the Australian dance scene.

It’s way too early for the company to unveil who’ll be stepping into their shoes next year, but watch this space and we’ll keep you up to date. The showcase at Carriageworks is always one of the most exciting dates on the cultural calendar, burgeoning as it is with raw talent and fresh ideas from some of the country’s most promising voices.

As Bonachela puts it, “New Breed is such an important program, supporting the development of new work and emerging artists, and I’m excited that we will be able to share the work of talented artists representing the next generation of Australian choreographers.”