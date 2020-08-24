Get ready to shiver as A Night of Horror returns to screen all the screams

If the furious fan backlash over the meh-to-scathing reviews of Christopher Nolan’s overblown blockbuster Tenet isn’t scary enough for you, then have we got the film festival for you.

A Night of Horror is the longest running creepy genre movie showcase in the country, and after a couple of delays it’s finally ready to scare the bejeebus outta you at the Actors Centre Australia in Leichhardt. Festival directors Enzo Tedeschi and Bryn Tilly have assembled monsters, mayhem and midnight thrills for you with a spooktacular line-up of 47 fearsome features, shorts packages and a TV and web series spotlight for the 12th edition.

Even better for bone-chilling addicts, the goregasm actually goes for three nights, from September 24-26. Australian highlights include the world premiere of Josh Reed’s magnificently titled We’re Not Here to Fuck Spiders, starring Ash vs Evil Dead’s Lindsay Farris as an ice dealer alongside The Code’s Stephanie King as his long-suffering girlfriend. Let’s just say a planned home invasion of a corrupt cop (John Cordukes) does not go well. Aussie director Sam Curtain casts am magnificently malevolent Craig Ingham as an abattoir worker with a hunger for blood in The Slaughterhouse Killer.

Elsewhere you can scream along to the latest in a long line of “why would you go down there?” features in American filmmaker Dean Yurke’s hikers get hunted down in a gold mine thriller Stay Out Stay Alive, Malgorzata Szumowska’s Raffey Cassidy-led cult drama The Other Lamb, and Sol Moreno’s Chiriqui jungle-set creature feature Diablo Rojo PTY.

Tilly says the lockdown-forced delay “has been an ordeal in so many ways, but we are nightmare warriors determined to screen a diverse and thrilling program from Australia and around the world”.

Monsterfest’s Simon Foster joins Friday 13th Part VIII star Barbara Bingham, Inner Demon producer Sue Brown and writer/director Glenn Fraser on the jury panel picking the freakiest hits from this year’s blood-splattered selection.

