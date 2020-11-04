While we may all be making like the characters of Wentworth and breaking out of our lockdown cells, there’s no denying the sterling job our televisions have done in keeping us all sane after doing time for months. And the sofa party doesn’t end as we re-enter the great outdoors. The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards is launching the inaugural AACTA ScreenFest. Running from Friday, November 27 to Wednesday, December 2, it will showcase a galaxy of Australian stars through short films, cast and crew conversations and master classes. The brilliant women of Wentworth will be a major drawcard. Other highlights include Oscar-nominated cinematographer Greig Fraser, who wowed the world with his Emmy Award-winning work on The Mandalorian and has us on tenterhooks waiting for the one-two punch of coming soon big-screen events Dune and The Batman.