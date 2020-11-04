The best film festivals in Sydney
Attention movie buffs: here are the Sydney film festivals to add to your calendar
Seeking an unforgettable Sydney movie experience? From indie hits to anime, queer takes to insightful docos, there's a festival for every type of film buff. Check out the festivals coming soon to the city below.
The best Sydney film festivals
1. Virtual Indigenous Film Festival
Movie lovers are spoiled this NAIDOC week with a strong line-up thanks to community-based streaming platform Fanforce TV’s second Virtual Indigenous Film Festival (VIFF). The strong line-up of five First Nations-focused films, available online from November 11-15, will include writer/director Victoria Wharfe McIntyre’s debut feature The Flood. Shot in the stunning surrounds of Yuin country on the south coast of NSW, including in subtropical rainforests, it’s a gripping revenge quest with similar themes to The Nightingale. You can also catch great docos The Song Keepers, In My Own Words, Wik Vs Queensland and Westwind: Djalu's Legacy with filmmaker Q&As to accompany them all.
2. British Film Festival
Cor blimey guvnor, the British Film Festival (BFF) is blooming heading back to Sydney, innit? The cinematic showcase of all things UK-centric will light up the Palace cinemas at Central, Norton St, Verona and from November 10-29. It kicks off with Edward Hall’s glorious re-imagining of Noël Coward’s classic comedy Blithe Spirit, starring Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens alongside Dame Judi Dench, Leslie Mann, and local hero Isla Fisher. Also look out for Ammonite starring Kate Winslet as accomplished palaeontologist Mary Anning falling in love with fellow geologist Charlotte Murchison (Lady Bird’s Saoirse Ronan). Rising star Jessie Buckley – currently appearing in Netflix’ surreal Charlie Kaufman movie I’m Thinking About Ending Things – teams up with Keira Knightley (Bend it Like Beckham) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Belle) for Misbehaviour. Directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, it celebrates the feminist takeover of the 1970 Miss World beauty competition held in London.
3. Irish Film Festival
Enda Murray, a filmmaker from the Emerald Isle who first came to Australia to shoot a doco about Gaelic football down under and forgot to go home, is used to getting side-tracked. So we imagine he took the pivot to digital for this year’s Irish Film Festival in his stride. And lucky for everyone all over the country, that means you can enjoy its sixth outing from the comfort of your sofa, wherever it may reside. Packing no fewer than 11 Australian premieres, the craic kicks off with opening night horror comedy Extra Ordinary. Elsewhere we were floored by director Peter Mackie Burns’ queer-themed Rialto, and look out for rural gangster drama Calm with Horses and activism doco When Women Won.
4. The Show Must Go On
“Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, dance on air,” Madonna memorably sang in ‘Vogue’, thereby outing herself as a major fan of all-singing, all-dancing classic movie musicals. If you are too, then sheesh, does the Dendy Newtown have a cinematic celebration for you. The Show Must Go On straps on the tap shoes and gets set with no fewer than 23 all-time greats like Singin’ in the Rain, Chicago, West Side Story plus our very own Olivia Newton John in sheer black lycra alongside a leather biker-jacketed John Travolta in Grease.
5. David Lynch Retrospective: Master of Surreal Cinema
The Randwick Ritz is knee-deep in a retrospective love letter to Twin Peaks maestro David Lynch. You can dip back into his twisted vision with classics still to come including Lost Highway with Bill Pullman and Patricia Arquette, Mullholland Drive featuring our Naomi Watts. While 2006’s Inland Empire is arguably his least celebrated, it’s well worth a revisit on the big screen, and then the season ends with a legit masterpiece in 1980s haunting biopic The Elephant Man, which casts the late, great John Hurt as a Victorian man cruelly shunned for his disfigured appearance, and Anthony Hopkins as the surgeon who tries to offer him a kinder life.
6. Sydney Science Fiction Film Festival
Strap on your spacesuits, folks, and get ready to go where no audience has gone before as the inaugural Sydney Science Fiction Film Festival lifts off in Leichardt. Lighting up screens from November 19-21 at the Actors Centre Australia complex, the festival includes 10 features and 41 shorts from 20 countries. Australian director Mark Toia’s Monsters of Man will open the festival. Shot in Cambodia, the film features a corrupt CIA agent going rogue whose plan to use prototype robots to take down a drug ring goes horribly wrong, natch. There’s a strong contingent of films shot by female directors in the line-up including Russian director Nikita Argunov’s Nolan-like mind-bender Coma and Italian writer/director Emanuela Rossi’s post-apocalyptic debut Darkness.
7. Polish Film Festival
The city’s rich cinematic scene got another welcome shot in the arm with the return of the Polish Film Festival. While the fun's almost done for another year, you still have time to snap up tickets to trippy, time-hopping Valley of the Gods, which features Hollywood stars John Malkovich and Josh Harnett alongside 2001: A Space Odyssey astronaut Keir Dullea. Then closing night brings biopic brilliance in Charlatan, directed by three-time Oscar-nominated Agnieszka Holland, which relays the story of Jan Mikolášek, a herbal healer so sought after that word of his skills brings both the Nazis and the Communist party to his door. But what price is exacted by the protection they offer?
8. Fincher Fest
Hands down, David Fincher is one of the best directors at work today. With a sharp eye for style backed up with plenty of substance, he works a mean line in whip-cracking tension, and that's been recognised by this special showcase at teh Randwick Ritz. In full flow, you still have time to catch up with rewatches of serial killer chiller Zodiac, with Jake Gyllenhaal Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. Witness what Mark Zuckerberg is really made of care of Jesse Eisenberg’s startling performance in The Social Network and Gillian Flynn’s twisty turny shocker Gone Girl with Rosamund Pike gloriously messing with Ben Affleck. Plus Jodie Foster and baby K-Stew in Panic Room, and reboot The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, before they unveil the making of Citizen Kane bio Mank, starring Gary Oldman as screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz.
9. Disney+ Drive-in
With summer slinking back into a slowly but surely reopening Sydney, what better way to celebrate than with some good old-fashioned movie magic? Parramatta’s Bankwest Stadium will play host to the Disney+ Drive-in, showcasing the Mouse House’s finest after the sun sets over the city. You'll be able to catch everything from Frozen II to the live action Beauty and the Beast via Guardians of the Galaxy.
10. Moonlight Cinema returns to Centennial Park for its 25th anniversary in November
“Memorrrrrrrry… all alone in the moonliiiiiiiiight…” Remember when we couldn’t go to cinemas? That really suuuuucked, as baaaaad as the live-action Cats movie. After months of being cooped up inside, however, we’re super-pumped for the return of movies outdoors, as steamy hot summer nights set into the city’s sun-baked streets. Moonlight Cinema is back, baby, with or without Cats. We don’t know the program as yet, but a secret squirrel did drop of three of the movies coming soon. The smooth moves of Dirty Dancing will sashay into Centennial Park sometime after the projectors light up, as will homegrown hero Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman, and, of course, with Christmas rapidly approaching, our love/hate relationship with Love, Actually begins again.
11. AACTA ScreenFest
While we may all be making like the characters of Wentworth and breaking out of our lockdown cells, there’s no denying the sterling job our televisions have done in keeping us all sane after doing time for months. And the sofa party doesn’t end as we re-enter the great outdoors. The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards is launching the inaugural AACTA ScreenFest. Running from Friday, November 27 to Wednesday, December 2, it will showcase a galaxy of Australian stars through short films, cast and crew conversations and master classes. The brilliant women of Wentworth will be a major drawcard. Other highlights include Oscar-nominated cinematographer Greig Fraser, who wowed the world with his Emmy Award-winning work on The Mandalorian and has us on tenterhooks waiting for the one-two punch of coming soon big-screen events Dune and The Batman.