Watch this documentary about bicycles breaking barriers for women in Afghanistan

You might hear “get on your bike,” mostly as an insult, but for women’s cycling and health community group Project V, it’s a badge of honour. The group is all about encouraging more women to get around the city via pedal power, and more broadly inspiring conversation about women’s health in the sports industry. That’s why they launched their campaign Project V: Velos and Vulvas, designed to break down barriers that prevent women from hopping on a bike.

The group will host the Australian premiere of documentary-maker Sarah Menzies' film Afghan Cycles at the Randwick Ritz on Wednesday, February 10 at 7pm. The film took home the best doco awards at both the Brooklyn Film Festival and the Seattle International Film Festival in 2018.

Stretching from capital city Kabul to rural outposts, it traces the story of the Afghan women fighting for their right to cycle in the face of huge pushback. These women ride despite cultural barriers, shattered infrastructure, and death threats, embracing the power and freedom that comes with the sport. All this plays out against the scars of war and the refugee crisis. Project V hopes that these indomitable spirits will encourage more Sydneysiders to follow suit. So head along, with all proceeds from the $25 tickets to be donated to charity Mountain Bike Afghanistan, which empowers Afghan youth by introducing them to the joy of riding.

