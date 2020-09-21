Say by golly to Kate, Judy and Keira as the best of British return to our cinema screens this November

Cor blimey guvnor, the British Film Festival (BFF) is blooming heading back to Sydney, innit? The cinematic showcase of all things UK-centric will light up the Palace cinemas at Norton Verona, Chauvel and Central from November 10-29, and they’ve teased the first few big hitters.

Anyone who adored 2017’s emotionally lush, blasted moor-set queer romance God’s Own Country will be champing at the bit to check out director Francis Lee’s follow-up, Ammonite. It casts Titanic star Kate Winslet as accomplished palaeontologist Mary Anning, reading between historical lines to write in a forbidden relationship with fellow geologist Charlotte Murchison (Lady Bird’s Saoirse Ronan). After debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival, its touchdown in Australia is a major scoop for the BFF.

Rising star Jessie Buckley – currently appearing in Netflix’ surreal Charlie Kaufman movie I’m Thinking About Ending Things – teams up with Keira Knightley (Bend it Like Beckham) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Belle) for Misbehaviour. Directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, it celebrates the feminist takeover of the 1970 Miss World beauty competition held in London.

Is it even a British film if the cast doesn’t include Dame Judy ‘goddess’ Dench? She appears alongside fellow legend Jim Broadbent and comedian-turned-actor Eddie Izzard in the ominous-sounding Six Minutes to Midnight. Co-written by Izzard with director Andy Goddard (Downton Abbey), the true story is set in 1939 in an English finishing school that has welcomed influential daughters of the German Nazi party. Disaster awaits as storm clouds signal the outbreak of World War II. And while we’re talking about the war, a broken-hearted Gemma Arterton finds a new lease of life while caring for an evacuee in sweet Summerland.

Canadian writer/director Sean Durkin – who caused a bit of a stir with his debut feature Martha Marcy May Marlene – pairs Jude Law (The Talented Mr Ripley) with The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon as his American wife in gripping thriller The Nest. Moving into a spooky old British manor house, what could possibly go wrong?

And there’s a double scoop of retrospective gold in David Lynch’s aching biopic The Elephant Man and the high-camp fabulousness of Flash Gordon, with its banging Queen soundtrack. Mad to think they both turn 40 this year. But then, craziness is so on brand for 2020. You can check the BFF Facebook page or the website for more movie announcements. We’re going to need a lot of tea and scones to get us through to November.

Want more five-star movie action? Check out the Queer Screen Film Festival.