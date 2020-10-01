Catch Disney classics from the comfort of your car

With summer slinking back into a slowly but surely reopening Sydney, what better way to celebrate than with some good old-fashioned movie magic? Parramatta’s Bankwest Stadium will play host to the Disney+ Drive-in, showcasing the Mouse House’s finest after the sun sets over the city.

Firing up the projector from October 22, they'll play a selection of classic animated tales and more recent live-action remakes – including The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast – plus Marvel’s silliest superhero throwdowns. Of course, there will also be hyperdrive forays into a galaxy far, far away, offering a little something for everyone.

That includes sing-along sessions of Moana, The Greatest Showman, Frozen II and The Little Mermaid. You can moon over dreamy Heath Ledger (sigh) and Julia Styles in Shakespeare update 10 Things I Hate About You, and you can relive the return of the Jedi in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

With the spooky season upon us, let Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy enchant you all over again as the Salem sisters set loose in Hocus Pocus on Halloween night. Plus there’s a retro gem the following eve, with the melancholy magic of Edward Scissorhands on Sunday, November 1.

Forget Iron Man and Cap getting cranky at one another. Instead of going for high lycra drama, Marvel fields its funniest duo in Thor: Ragnarok and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Tickets are on sale now. It’s $45 for a car with up to five movie-loving passengers. Gates open at 7pm every day, with the film showing around 8pm. Snacks and soft drinks will be available on-site, but you’re also totally allowed to pack your own picnic. Just be aware it’s a no-booze zone. But otherwise, let it (all) go.

