While December in Sydney is a good deal toastier than in Arendelle, it’s pretty cool news indeed that Elsa and Anna will bring the magic of Frozen to the city. The smash hit Disney animated movie was transformed into an equally in-demand Broadway musical, which now winds its way down to Australia just in time for Christmas. We will be the first audiences to get a peak outside of New York.

Lighting up the Capitol Theatre with whizz bang tricks and puppets in the mix, it features all the beloved songs ready for excited sing-alongs. plus a few new tunes from original songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

The magnificent Jemma Rix, who was so spectacular as Elphaba in Wicked, takes on another enchanted role as the magically cursed Elsa, doomed to go it alone in her icy palace, whistling down the wind while belting out irrepressible earworm ‘Let it Go’. SIX the Musical star Courtney Monsma plays her estranged sister Anna, with Jersey Boys lead Thomas McGuane as Prince Hans, and Jonathan MacMillan and Lachlan McIntyre sharing the role of reindeer herder Sven. Matt Lee (Mary Poppins) get the best gig in show as adorably goofy snowman Olaf.

Tickets are on sale now, with the show opening on December 1. Let it snow!

