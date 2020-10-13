Drive-in binge Stranger Things by the Georges River this Halloween

After months of being trapped inside, streaming spooky movies like Ghost at home this Halloween might be the scariest idea of all. Instead, if you’re simply dying to get outside, why not take the small screen to the silver one after dark, down by the water?

Georges River council is hosting a spooktacular Stranger Things season one binge dubbed the Frightful Eighties Drive-in Halloween Movie Marathon at Donnelly Park, Connells Point. The Netflix monster-hunting megahit starring the assembled Scooby gang of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Winona Ryder will screen in two chunks over the freaky weekend from 7pm-10pm on Friday October 30 then Halloween night itself. OK, so is (a) not a movie and (b) not actually from the ‘80s, but it is a dorky good love letter to both that’s sure to raise your spirits after the sun goes down.

And the best news? The synth-laden spooktacular is totally free, you just need to get in quick before the drive-in fills up, with doors opening from 5pm. And ‘80s appropriate freaky dress-ups are actively encouraged, not just for you. Kevin Greene, mayor of Georges River, says it's a safe, fun way to celebrate Halloween. “I encourage residents to come along and get involved in the fun by dressing up their car in a Halloween-themed costume.”

So swathe your wheels in stringy spider webs, flickering jack-o'-lanterns and assorted disassembled bodyparts and you could nab the $500 prize for best-dressed vehicle. Whoooooo hoooo boooo.