Halloween events in Sydney
From ghoulish roller discos to scary screenings and thrilling dance parties
Get your freak on this weekend with these tame and no-so-tame Halloween parties and events in Sydney. If that's not scary enough, book in for a terrifying ghost tour around town. Make sure you look the part with our round-up of the best costume shops.
RECOMMENDED: Our ultimate guide to Halloween in Sydney.
Halloween events in Sydney
Jurassic Lounge: Halloween
Back once again for a dress-up party at the Australian Museum, Jurassic Lounge is bringing all their scariest friends along for an adults-only Halloween party. The Waratah Drum Corps will be raising spirits (both alive and dead) with fierce drumming circles. Meditate with a ghoulish twist at Adriano Cappelletta’s hilarious Vampire Meditation workshops, while contortionist Jade Twist’s bendy Death-by-Yoga performance will have you in knots. Get gory at dissection and taxidermy demonstrations or learn the scary moves to Michael Jackson’s 'Thriller' followed by a giant dance off.
Stranger Things Season 2 Australian Premiere
Sydney Opera House is hosting a free fan screening of the first episode of season two. It’ll be the largest free fan event in the world and the official Australian premiere, just four days before Halloween. There’ll be two sessions on Friday October 27 at 10.30am and noon, which line up with the global LA premiere and will be hours before the season is available on Netflix. The Opera House’s northern and southern foyers will be decked out with 1984 arcade games and spooky Upside Down decor. Dressing up is very much encouraged – and they’ll be serving up Benny’s Burgers to ward off those Eggos pangs.
Future Sound of Yoga Halloween Special
Everyone’s favourite yoga-DJ party is back – this time in North Bondi's Dharma Shala studio – for two spookier-than-usual Halloween sessions. Get fired up with an energising session of yoga and dance guided by Angel Singmin in a vinyasa flow to a soundtrack of cutting edge electronica (from 6pm). Or, stretch it out in a session of yin and yoga nidra, plus meditation to a mesmerising set from DJ SOLON (from 7.30pm).
Halloween Roller Disco
Dress-up parties, roller skating and dance discos are each a tonne of fun on their own, so it makes perfect sense to put the three together for a one-night-only Halloween roller disco. It’s an all-ages event, so arrive in your spookiest get-up for a night of tunes, twirling and the most fun you’ll have getting an aerobic workout this year. Organised by the RollerFit team, there’ll be skates for hire on the night if you don’t have your own, prizes for best dressed, and all the boogying and bogey monsters you can fit on eight wheels.
Michael Jackson's Thriller Dance Class
Sure, most people think they are replicating the choreography of 'Thriller' perfectly after a couple of vinos at a wedding. They are not. This is a legitimate hour-long intensive run through of all the scary moves you need to know, so get ready to dominate the next boozy family event with your MJ prowess. Held at the terrifying time of 8.30pm on All Hallows Eve.
Halloween at Kings Cross Hotel
Kings Cross Hotel is hosting a party in partnership with Keep Sydney Open, across all of its five floors. Hustle up with some fake blood and fangs or pop culture-themed get-up and get ready for a night of thrills and chills. Proving that Kings Cross isn't (un)dead yet, the party will kick off at 9pm and carry on until 3am. There will be spooky surprises and plenty dancing, with each floor a different immersive, decorated experience. There's even a hidden room for you to stumble into if you dare. Purple Sneakers have programmed some of Sydney's favourite party crews, expect sets from FlexMami, Bad Deep DJs and more.
Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Trivia
Goros is getting spooky this Halloween by hosting a pop culture fanatic treat, trivia centred around The Simpsons' 'Treehouse of Horror' episodes. The Halloween special has aired every October since season two, meaning there are a cool 28 episode to test your knowledge on. The night will be hosted by Simpsons mega-fans Al Grigg and Shag and there will be crowning g(l)ory prizes for first, second and third place, plus prizes for best dressed and trick or treat games in between each round.
Comedians Talk Over: Pet Sematary
Brainchild of Kyran Wheatley and Rhys Nicholson, Comedyish are a group who specialise in making gags during screening of cult movies such as Showgirls, Jurassic Park, Psycho, Ghost and Speed. This Halloween, join Comedyish as they pick over the corpse of 1989 horror flick Pet Sematary, based on a novel by Stephen King. The story of the Creed family, who get more than they bargain for when they move to a small town near an ancient Indian burial ground, is a VHS classic ripe for parody. Get ready to scream.... with laughter.
Canned Fruit's Halloween Disco
Canned Fruit is adding liberal dashes of toil and trouble to their weekly queer party and setting up the cobwebs on the no-lockout dancefloor of the Lady Hampshire. The all-inclusive party crew will be plying you with sets from GiRLTHING, Pineapple Pineapple, and Double D, as well as a 'dangerous drag' performance from Daniel Kitty. Elaborate Halloween attire is essential, as the event has a 'no basic witches' policy. Adorn yourself in glistening spider eggs and party for free this Saturday.
So Fresh Halloween Party
Fire up MySpace, Bebo, MSN Messenger – heck, even Habbo if you have to – because it’s time to let everyone know that the 2000s are back baby, and they’re fresher than ever. Party crew the Bait Shop are throwing a So Fresh Halloween party at Hudson Ballroom this Saturday, blasting all the nostalgic noughties hits you know and love, from Ashanti to Usher, JT to Xtina. Arrive in your best Y2K-themed costume (the best one wins a $50 bar tab on the night) ready to groove and grind until the very 2000s appropriate time of 3am.
Rainbow Families Halloween Disco
Bring your kids, parents, carers, relatives, mates and any other friendly faces you know to Rainbow Families’ annual Halloween Disco this Saturday. The organisation supports LGBTIQA families, running inclusive and welcoming events that foster community harmony and happiness. There’ll be face painting and jumping castles to keep kids busy as DJ Kate Monroe spins her most ‘wicked’ tunes throughout the afternoon. With plenty of grassy areas outside, make sure to bring a picnic blanket for settling into when all the jumping and jiving tires the little ones out.
Light the City
Ever wanted to cycle down to Mrs Macquarie's Road without the stress of four-wheelers? Well you're in luck because Sydney’s two-wheeled twilight event is returning as a part of the Sydney Ride Festival. Hop on your bike and explore a totally traffic-free Mrs Macquarie’s Point, at this sunset event. The Halloween-inspired community celebration encourages you to get glowed up or dress up in your spookiest Halloween garb and enjoy sunset harbour views with some added surprises.
Swamp Monsters
This Saturday, the lush green fields of Centennial Park will transform into a haunted playground kids must traverse to help the Wicked Witch of Centennial Park and co-conspirator the Mad Scientist brew deadly potions and conduct whacky experiments. Dress them up in their favourite Halloween costume before collecting a trail map at the start line.
Halloween at the Argyle
This weekend, the Argyle’s two floors, six bars and cobblestone courtyard will transform into a sprawling abandoned asylum. Spread over two nights, they’re calling it a ‘multi-sensory nightmare’ featuring a packed line-up of DJs, performers and food and drink specials. Revellers will find themselves dodging fire breathers and stilt walkers when carrying back drinks from the bar – thankfully the $10 ‘Asylum’ cocktails, served in syringes, are harder to spill. Friday’s DJ line-up includes Jesabel, I-Dee, the Faders and MINX, while Saturday welcomes Brooklyn, TASS, Yoji and Mike Champion.
Halloween at the Royal Oak
There are few things as terrifying as realising it’s only Tuesday, but the fact that Halloween falls midweek this year surely grants you a free pass to party like it’s the weekend. The Royal Oak is throwing a big ol’ bash to celebrate the US-imported holiday, slinging $5 tacos, $5 tequila and $10 cocktail specials on – what else – Bloody Marys all night long.
Halloween High Tea for Sydney Dogs and Cats Home
Don a couple’s costume with your four-legged best friend at this spooky high tea to raise funds for the Sydney Dogs and Cats Home. Not that anyone needs a reason to stuff themselves silly with sweet treats, but supporting an organisation that’s housed homeless dogs and cats (and the occasional rabbit and chicken) for the last 71 years is a pretty good one.
Plan the ultimate All Hallow's Eve
Halloween in Sydney
Prepare for Halloween with our list of the best fancy dress shops in Sydney, spooky goings on around town, Halloween parties and club nights and ghost tours.
Find these haunted houses
Ghost tours in Sydney
From unexplainable sensations to terrifying sightings, visitors on these ghost tours will experience the spookier side of our city’s history.