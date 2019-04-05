The best films from the Emerald Isle make their way to Australia online this year

Enda Murray, a filmmaker from the Emerald Isle who first came to Australia to shoot a doco about Gaelic football down under and forgot to go home, is used to getting side-tracked. So we imagine he took the pivot to digital for this year’s Irish Film Festival in his stride. And lucky for everyone all over the country, that means you can enjoy its sixth outing from the comfort of your sofa, wherever it may reside.

Packing no fewer than 11 Australian premieres, the craic kicks off with opening night horror comedy Extra Ordinary, which looks like an absolute booooo hoot (even if it does arrive a little too late for Halloween). It's co-written by and starring crack-up comedian Maeve Higgins, who plays a paranormal investigator-turned-driving instructor. Looking for love, she meets Barry Ward’s widower haunted by his refusing-to-actually-leave wife. Cue hilarity involving exorcism, rock music and a spot of casual Satan worship.

Elsewhere we were floored by director Peter Mackie Burns’ queer-themed Rialto. Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (who showed up as Thanos’s goon Ebony Maw in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame)­ plays a 40-something Dublin dock worker who leads a quiet family life until he’s emotionally unmoored by the death of his father. Relative newcomer Tom Glynn-Carney is also staggering as the sex worker who offers grudging solace in the unlikeliest of places.

Dubliner Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) shows up in rural gangster drama Calm with Horses. If you’ve been blown away by androgynous android Mother in Binge hit Raised by Wolves, then you can also see star Niamh Algar in comedy of errors The Last Right – about a coffin-bearing road trip – alongside Colm Meaney and Brian Cox.

One the doco front, Melbourne-born legendary Irish-Australian musician Steve Cooney is featured in Sé Mo Laoch (He is My Hero), while When Women Won explores the historic repeal of the Irish Constitution's 8th Amendment, restricting access to abortion rights, that was overturned by referendum in 2018. There’s also a great batch of shorts perfect for those of us still struggling with lockdown-derailed attention spans.

You can check out the full program here and snap up tickets, with Murray delighted to present great Irish stories online for all but especially Irish folks all over Australia. “It’s a tough time for the Irish diaspora, many of whom have missed trips home this year," he says, "and I hope the Irish Film Festival can bring some Gaelic sunshine to Australia in these dark times.”

Love international movies? Check out the Polish Film Festival too.