The city’s biggest celebration of freaky sh*t streams big WTF energy direct to your home once more

Not even a global hullabaloo could prevent the wild minds behind the Sydney Underground Film Festival (SUFF) from delivering the WTAF Cinema we so badly craved last year. Pivoting to bring their outrageous excellence to our homes instead via the darkest corners of the internet, they’re back to do it all online once more in 2021.

“At a time when there is so much uncertainty, we couldn’t bear to postpone or cancel SUFF in 2021,” SUFF director Katherine Berger says. “We owe it to so many people that support us, including all the filmmakers. It’s been a tough time to host an event, and a tough time to be making films, but creative outlets are so important, especially now.”

The 15th annual program will invade your laptops and stream insane stuff to your TV from September 9-26. Navigating all the outré places most other festivals rarely dare to tread, it’s one of the best film festivals on the Sydney calendar because it’s unafraid of pushing the envelope right over the edge of a cliff, while it’s on fire.

There are 30 fantastic feature films and documentaries up for grabs, and 100-plus wild and wacky shorts, with 20 Australian premieres up for grabs. Tickets are $12 a pop, or you can gorge on the lot for $194. There are also four packs for $36, or ten for $85.

So what can intrepid types expect from this year’s far-out selection?

Kicking off like it means to continue, with a fishing trip going horribly (gorily) wrong, is opening night horror comedy Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It, from Kazakhstan-based director Yernar Nurgaliyev. Or you can opt for a local take in the same genre with low-budget Aussie apocalyptic comedy An Ideal Host, where an awks dinner party (one of our favourite film tropes) might just mean the end of the world – because hey, why not lean in to the current vibe?

Reader, how could we go past a film called Shit & Champagne? We could not. A fabulously camp looking comedy in the John Waters vein, this queer joy is an homage to homage to ’70s exploitation films written and directed by and starring San Francisco drag queen D’Arcy Drollinger. If you prefer something halfway between horror and comedy, you’ll be chest-bursting to see Alien on Stage, as a bunch of British bus drivers recreate the Ridley Scott classic minus Sigourney Weaver. Staying on the doco front, the haunting Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché, about the punk rock icon and who broke the mould as one of the few women of colour in the musical movement, explores the weight of fame via through the eyes of her daughter.

Treat yourself to a retrospective gem with The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll And Miss Osbourne, a 40th anniversary presentation of renowned Polish director Walerian Borowczyk’s visually stunning take on the classic monster story from Robert Louis Stevenson and starring great German character actor Udo Kier. You will never forget a certain bath scene…

And you don’t need to just watch eye-opening movies during the fest… you can make them too. For the third year running, SUFF will host the TAKE48 Film Challenge, tasking fans with making their own SUFF-ready movie in a punishing two-day window (while most of us are in lockdown). You can find out more about the entry requirements and rules here, with interstate and international hopefuls allowed to compete, and a prize pot of $16,500 at stake. Let’s face it, we’ve all gone bit wonky in extended shutdown, so let your fevered imagination run riot.

