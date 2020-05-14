Movies that make us want to travel throughout Australia
With interstate travel firing up, plan your great Australian getaway vicariously through these fantastic films.
We might be stuck indoors right now, but there's a glimmer of hope we'll be able to get out and explore this great southern land soon enough. With that in mind, we took to various streaming services to select a few of our favourite movies that show off the glory of Australia.
From Sydney's world-famous beaches to the red centre and way out west, mainline your travel inspo right from the comfort of your own sofa as we head for the hills.
Travel Australia via the movies
Starstruck
From Bondi Beach to the Opera House, Sydney's finest are out on show in this underseen gem from 1982. Directed with an anarchic sense of unbridled joy by Gillian Armstrong, it's a riot from start to finish. Jo Kennedy channels Cyndi Lauper's punk-pop panache as a young woman determined to hit the big time. We big time love it, and it really does show off all the prettiest baubles of the NSW capital. Think never-ending sun and serious '80s hair a-go-go, and just when you think it can't get any more deliriously silly, they pull out the swimming pool musical number replete with blow-up sharks. Should have been bigger than Jaws.
Picnic at Hanging Rock
Never has a film made us so desperately long to get utterly and completely lost as Peter Weir's dreamily erotic take on Joan Lindsay's Victoria-set mystery novel Picnic at Hanging Rock. Depicting the disappearance of schoolgirls and their teacher while exploring the rocky crevasses of this ancient volcanic marvel, it's super spooky. The tree-shrouded rock is absolutely a character in its own right, a ridiculously beautiful setting to the north of Mount Macedon, some 70km drive from Melbourne. The site was wrested violently from its traditional Aboriginal owners, and the sense of something much greater reclaiming a wrong and righting it is overwhelming. And while Lindsay's novel was fiction, something beautiful and terrifying in equal measure has been willed into our existence. Many folks swear it's fact.
Strange Colours
Set in the incredibly remote northern New South Wales town of Lightning Ridge, near the Queensland border, there's a surreal and mesmerising pull to this crumbling old mining community. Once famed for its vast deposit of glimmering black opals that seem to have rainbows captured within them, it's now pretty run down. As captured by Melbourne-based Russian import director Alena Lodkina and her cinematographer Michael Latham, there's an alluring beauty to its Mad Max-like decay that makes us want to explore its dusty expanses and buried treasures.
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
PSA: Do not try and upstage a drag queen if you value your life and your dignity. Unless, of course, you're the majestic Simpson Desert. Tracing some of Australia's most jaw-dropping scenery, from the Sydney Harbour Bridge to Alice Springs via a thoroughly wonky route taking in Coober Pedy, Broken Hill and King's Canyon, this packs the wow. Stephan Elliott's camp fantastic may have its wobbly moments, but it remains a queer touchstone. Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp are the drag queens in question, and Lizzy Gardiner and Tim Chappel won Oscars for their outré costumes. But it really is the outstanding outback that steals the show.
The Sapphires
There's a technicoloured glow to The Sapphires that director Wayne Blair and cinematographer Warwick Thornton say pays its dues to The Color Purple. It rousingly follows the true story of four Aboriginal women – played by Jessica Mauboy, Deborah Mailman, Miranda Tapsell and Shari Sebbens - who soared to stardom on the back of their magnificent voices. As managed by Chris O'Dowd (Bridesmaids), they head to Vietnam to entertain the US troops during the war while coming to terms with the effect of the Stolen Generations on their own families. Sure, Ho Chi Minh City looks amazing, but there are also lush scenes shot on the Murray River in Albury, on the NSW/Victoria border, that make us want to dive on in.
Lion
Of course vast swathes of Australian filmmaker Garth Davis' lost kid odyssey Lion take place in India. Five-year-old Saroo (Sunny Pawar) gets on train near his home in Buhanpur and winds up on the mean streets of Kolkata some 1,600km away, expecting never to see his family again in this heart-tugging biopic. But the movie also shows off some pretty stunning Tasmanian scenery, after he's adopted by Aussie couple Sue and John Brierley (Nicole Kidman and David Wenham). Glowing up into the dreamy Dev Patel, Saroo winds up dating Rooney Mara's Lucy. We get to see the Apple Isle through their moonstruck eyes. That includes lush shots of Mount Wellington, Cape Huay, Bruny Island and Recherche Bay, as well as capital Hobart.
The Dressmaker
The Brits are invading. First, it was Patel in Lion, now it's Kate Winslet in director Jocelyn Moorhouse's The Dressmaker. But when they're both (a) awesome and (b) surprisingly good at the accent, who can begrudge them? Winslet is cast beside the towering Judy Davis and hubba Liam Hemsworth, with Hugo Weaving thrown in for good measure, and we're sold. The film is based on the novel by Rosalie Ham, and Moorhouse describes it as "Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven with a sewing machine." Winslet plays a fashion designer who returns home to the fictional town of Dungatar aiming to exact vengeance on those who wronged her in the past. The dinky Victorian towns of Little River and Horsham stand in. You can also catch a glimpse of Melbourne's beautiful Art Deco picture house the Yarraville Sun.
Mystery Road
Ivan Sen's bush noir Mystery Road is shot in and around the sheep and cattle outback town of Winton in Queensland. It takes elements of classic Westerns and fuses them with a crime thriller's bite. Aaron Pedersen is inspired casting as grizzled lone ranger Detective Jay Swan, who drives into town dragging his demons behind him while hoping to solve the unexplained murder of an Indigenous girl. Is the local cop, played by True Blood's Ryan Kwanten, friend or foe? The ubiquitous Hugo Weaving pops up once more, and Uncle jack Charles steals the show. But it's the vast red rock tearing at impossibly clear skies that hooks us into this whodunit.
Somersault
Despite being the nation's capital, Canberra does not pop up much in Australian cinema. Maybe that has something to do with it (and, indeed, the ACT) being a made-up place conceived purely to stop Melbourne and Sydney duking it out? Who can say? Still, director Cate Shortland (whose Black Widow is stuck in limbo) does manage to make it work cinematically in the sensuous, sun-dappled Somersault. Granted, Abbie Cornish totes runs away to play with Sam Worthington in the snowfields of much prettier Jindabyne, across the NSW border, but close enough. A contemporary Australian classic that shows off a side of the country less well seen.
These Final Hours
OK, OK so impending apocalypse is a less than relaxing holiday prep vibe. But... local director Zak Hilditch does pull off some pretty jaw-dropping shots of a deserted Perth and surrounding pristine beaches in this end-of-everything disaster movie. Starring Nathan Phillips (Wolf Creek) and Angourie Rice (Ladies in Black), the film works as a contemporary update on Neville Shute’s novel On the Beach. The rest of the world is already gone, so what would you do if you only had 12 hours left to live? It features spectacularly screw loose cameos by Sarah Snook (Succession, The Dressmaker) and Daniel Henshall (Snowtown, Acute Misfortune). If you can get past the doom and gloom, the abandoned streets do have a seriously cool 28 Days Later look, which Hilditch says was pretty easy to shoot on a Sunday in WA. Worth remembering if you're looking for a chilled escape.
Breath
If you want your coastal WA vistas with less disaster is upon us and a lot more surf's up bliss, you could do worse than resort to one of the roughly eighty zillion Tim Winton adaptations out there. Breath is the feature debut of writer, director and much-loved star Simon Baker. It also features Guardians of the Galaxy alumnus Elizabeth Debicki. The latter doesn't get anywhere near enough to do here, and you can pretty much guess the wounded masculinity schtick will be laid on thick, but wowee does the roiling sea cinematography sing. Baker finds an analogy for Winton’s poetic prose in the ocean’s undulations and the silent sanctuary below. Capturing awe-inspiring surfing footage, it makes us want to book a trip to the southern WA town of Denmark asap.
