Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Palace Central Cinema

  • Film
  • Chippendale
  1. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  2. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  3. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  4. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  5. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  6. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  7. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  8. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  9. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  10. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
Advertising

Time Out says

Palace Central is an intimate cinema in Chippendale

Opened in October 2017, Palace Central is a 13-screen complex within the Central Park Mall with multiple lounges and bar areas and sweeping views over one of Sydney’s most dynamic urban spaces. 

Written by
Time Out editors

Details

Address:
Level 3, Central Park Mall
28 Broadway
Chippendale
Sydney
2008
Contact:
View Website

What’s on

Wes Anderson: In Focus

If you are one of those people who has been making the routine, tiny moments of their lives into a Wes Anderson film on social media recently, you’re going to like this.  Wes Anderson is the uncontested master of the surreal, the heart-warming and of making the ordinary, extraordinary. His dreamy use of pink, costume hats and lovable, fragile characters have bewitched many a heart. Now, for all those who are firmly under the Wes spell, Palace Cinemas across the nation are stepping up with Wes Anderson: In Focus. This huge retrospective is all about showcasing the many whimsical wonders of the wizard himself, ahead of his new movie Asteroid City, which will be released on August 10.  The impressive resume of this visionary director will screen at Palace Central Cinema in Chippendale every Thursday until June 22, at exactly 8pm.  You will be able to catch the following, on the following dates:  May 18: The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou May 25: The Darjeeling Limited   June 1: Fantastic Mr. Fox June 8: The Grand Budapest Hotel June 15: Isle of Dogs  June 22: The French Dispatch  The ethereal king will have all his work take centre-stage on Thursday nights across the country, with Palace Cinemas in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Byron Bay also following suit. Tickets will set you back just $15 if you are a regular, human adult – and $10 if you are a movie club member. Not too shabby.  So, if you are buzzing to transport yourself to a whimsical realm where Wes Anderson reigns

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.