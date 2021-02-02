Massive fans of seminal British band the Pet Shop Boys will find their hopes cruelly dashed by Queer’s as Folk creator Russell T Davies' latest hit show, It’s a Sin. Streaming now on Stan, the five-part series is packed full of ‘80s pop bangers from Blondie to Bronski Beat, Kim Wilde to Kate Bush. But the Pet Shop Boys track that lends its name to the show is only fleetingly teased. For a short, sweet while, the harrowing horrors of the HIV/AIDS crisis are similarly only hinted at, in whispered fragments of background conversations, before crashing the party in this London-set, heartfelt drama.

We’re thrown into the free-love vibe of a group of fresh-faced 18-year-olds keen to embrace their queer identities now they’ve finally flown their parents’ homes. And sheesh, are they making up for lost time in defiance of public push back, including from the very top in the form of infamously adversarial prime minister Margaret Thatcher. Without spoiling too much, Davies has a lot of fun serving revenge cold when it comes to that historical figure.

Popstar Olly Alexander is probably the most recognisable face in a refreshingly fresh cast. He plays Ritchie, a small-town boy from the Isle of Man with big ambitions (and opinions) who is determined to see his name in lights. He falls in with new BFF and fellow aspiring actor Jill, as played by Lydia West, who impressed in Davies' previous show Years and Years. Their bustling flatshare scenario is rounded out by three notable newcomers in Nathaniel Curtis, Omari Douglas and Callum Scott Howells. Curtis plays British-Indian kid Ash, probably the least fleshed out character, sadly. Douglas is Roscoe, who loves donning drag and has ditched his extremely religious Nigerian immigrant family. And Howells is sweet, shy Welsh boy Colin, who works as a tailor's assistant on Saville Row.

The latter set-up allows for a great cameo from How I Met Your Mother lead Neil Patrick Harris affecting a plummy British accent as a queer elder who takes Colin under his wing. The inimitable Stephen Fry also shows up as a closeted Tory politician who takes a similar, though saucier, shine to Roscoe. There's even a glorious appearance from famed Doctor Who villains, in a nice nod to Davies resuscitating that show in 2005.

While It's a Sin does not shy away from the devastation wrought by the 'gay plague' crowed about in unsympathetic tabloid papers, it holds onto the joy of these hopeful young lovers determined to have a good time. It reminded me of the brilliant French film BPM by director Robin Campillo in this regard. Yes, it was hell when friends, found family and lovers (often blurring into the same category) were dying en masse, but the crisis also forged unbreakable bonds. It could not entirely destroy the resilient joy of the community.

The boys in this tight-knit band carry us through the darkness (even if Ritchie is a tad annoying), but it's West who impresses most as Jill swings into action. She's determined to save as many lives as she can once grasping the full enormity of what they're facing. This even as she fears for her own health, with so little information available on how it is spreading. After the year we just endured, she's the hero we need for our times and the heart and soul of the show. The character is loosely based on real actor-activist Jill Nalder. In a gorgeous touch, Davies salutes Nalder by casting her as Jill's lovely mum. It's a subtle but soaring move in a rather glorious show that's first and foremost about – to borrow a line from another '80s banger from queer heroes Frankie Goes to Hollywood – the power of love.