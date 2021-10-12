New Gold Mountain (SBS On Demand, Oct 13)
Bringing together a huge and diverse ensemble cast, New Gold Mountain is SBS's new drama shining a light on Chinese miners who came to Australia during the Gold Rush. The four-part series takes place on Victoria's goldfields (naturally, it was partly filmed at Sovereign Hill), where European, Chinese and Indigenous characters are living side by side and hoping to strike it rich. It's a compelling revisionist western that's going to change your perception of this moment in history.