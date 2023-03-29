Cremorne’s Art Deco picture palace is a stunning step back in time. Built in 1935 by George Kenworthy, the top theatrical architect of the period, today’s version is even glitzier than the original thanks to a $2.5-million restoration some years back. Each of the six auditoria has its own colour scheme and decor, but the 744-seat Orpheum is the true star of the show. It even has a genuine Wurlitzer cinema organ, which rises out of a stage pit on weekend evenings complete with flashing lights and a grinning organist.
In Sydney, going to the movies is almost as popular as going surfing, having a barbecue, dining out or watching the Test series. Even as the world becomes filled with screens and accessing movies becomes as easy as looking at your phone, Sydney's top cinemas are still thriving, because we love the communal experience of watching a film.
While several cinemas have closed in the last decade, others have sprung up in their place. So what are the best cinemas in Sydney? We've ranked them according to the quality of film selection, the architecture and the overall pleasure factor.