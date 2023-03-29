Sydney
View at Palace Central Cinemas
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best cinemas in Sydney

Movie lover? Catch an arthouse gem, or the latest big hit

Nick Dent
Written by
Nick Dent
In Sydney, going to the movies is almost as popular as going surfing, having a barbecue, dining out or watching the Test series. Even as the world becomes filled with screens and accessing movies becomes as easy as looking at your phone, Sydney's top cinemas are still thriving, because we love the communal experience of watching a film.

While several cinemas have closed in the last decade, others have sprung up in their place. So what are the best cinemas in Sydney? We've ranked them according to the quality of film selection, the architecture and the overall pleasure factor.

Looking for a meal before the movie? Here's our list of the best places to eat in Sydney.

Top cinemas in Sydney

Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace
Photograph: Supplied

1. Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace

  • Film
  • Cremorne

Cremorne’s Art Deco picture palace is a stunning step back in time. Built in 1935 by George Kenworthy, the top theatrical architect of the period, today’s version is even glitzier than the original thanks to a $2.5-million restoration some years back. Each of the six auditoria has its own colour scheme and decor, but the 744-seat Orpheum is the true star of the show. It even has a genuine Wurlitzer cinema organ, which rises out of a stage pit on weekend evenings complete with flashing lights and a grinning organist.

Ritz Cinema Randwick

2. Ritz Cinema Randwick

  • Film
  • Randwick

With a distinctive Art Deco design restored to its former 1930s glory and an impressive sound system, the six-screen Ritz Cinema Randwick is both a local landmark and an excellent venue for catching the latest mainstream releases. In the evening the place attracts film geeks who seek out the Ritz for its great acoustics, old-fashioned flair and retrospective screenings. Upstairs the inimitable Ritz Lounge Bar boasts a marble bar and balcony – perfect for pre- and post-film drinks. 

Golden Age Cinema
Photograph: Anna Kucera

3. Golden Age Cinema

  • Film
  • Surry Hills

The Golden Age Cinema and Bar is the much-loved basement occupant of the stunning Paramount building. The building was constructed in 1940 as the offices of Paramount Pictures, with a basement theatrette for the previewing of movies to cinema owners. In 2013, the owners converted the old screening room into a 60-seat cinema with an adjoining bar. It screens both classic films and new releases, often on the far fringes of art house.

Palace Central Cinema
Photograph: Anna Kucera

4. Palace Central Cinema

  • Film
  • Chippendale

Opened in October 2017, Palace Central is a 13-screen complex within the Central Park Mall with multiple lounges and bar areas and sweeping views over one of Sydney’s most dynamic urban spaces. The cinema includes a large beer hall with local and international craft beers, a Champagne bar and an interactive wine wall. Food includes produce from leading provedores, including daily desserts from the local Brickfields bakery

 

Chauvel Cinema

5. Chauvel Cinema

  • Film
  • Paddington

Named after the Australian film pioneer Charles Chauvel – of Jedda fame – this much-loved local cinema is part of the Palace Cinemas chain. Its proscenium arch brings true grandeur to the art of film, and the staff really know their stuff. Screenings at this Paddington theatre tend to be seriously arty and the place also holds Cinemateque screenings. Be sure to seek out the bar area with its wall collage of 1960s and '70s film. 

Palace Norton Street Cinemas
Anna Kucera

6. Palace Norton Street Cinemas

  • Film
  • Leichhardt

Leichhardt's Palace Cinemas were fully refurbed in 2013 and now have eight auditoria, all licensed, and an impressive foyer with a lounge bar and café on site. Palace Norton Street plays host to some of the best annual film festivals in a range of different languages. It is also in close proximity to the eateries and vibrant culture of Norton Street.

Palace Verona Cinemas

7. Palace Verona Cinemas

  • Film
  • Paddington

Paddington’s intellectuals and art-house crowds are always seen milling about the Palace Verona. The four screens are on the small side and the seats are snug, but we're forgiving film lovers, especially since this oft-buzzing venue screens an expertly curated line-up of arthouse releases from name directors, world movies, quirky Australian indies and special one-offs, like screenings of overseas stage productions and concerts. There's a licensed café, wine and espresso bar on the premises.

Dendy Newtown

8. Dendy Newtown

  • Film
  • Newtown

The Dendy Newtown offers quality first releases, ten screens, super-comfortable seats, Dolby digital surround sound and a bar. There’s free parking for film-goers in the Lennox Street car park behind the cinema – a definite plus on the often jam-packed King Street. 

Skyline Drive-In Blacktown
Photograph: Supplied

10. Skyline Drive-In Blacktown

  • Film
  • Prospect

The Skyline Drive-In cinema in Blacktown underwent its first renovation in more than 50 years in 2013, and the result was a '50s-in-America’ theme, right down to a pastel-coloured diner dishing up hamburgers, hot dogs and choc tops. This retro-fabulous structure sits between the cinema’s two screens, forming a sound barrier. The drive-in staff are dressed to match the diner, though they won’t skate up to your car in rollerblades to serve you rootbeer, Happy Days-style. 

Roseville Cinemas
Daniel Boud

11. Roseville Cinemas

  • Film
  • Roseville
  • price 1 of 4

This independent, family owned twin cinema of Roseville is quaint, lovely and a local North Shore landmark. Originally a town hall, it became a cinema in 1919 and underwent a renovation in 2011. They screen art house, foreign and independent movies. They have a bar, and there are even crying rooms for parents with babies!

Hoyts Entertainment Quarter

12. Hoyts Entertainment Quarter

  • Film
  • Moore Park

This vast pseudo-retro cinema in Moore Park's Entertainment Quarter boasts huge screens, stadium seating (total capacity 3,000) and smart facilities. A posh upgrade package is LUX, where you can enjoy a huge feast delivered to your seat. There’s also booze to buy, which you can take in with you. They also boast an IMAX screen.

Hoyts Broadway
Photograph: Time Out

13. Hoyts Broadway

  • Film
  • Glebe

Situated on top of a major shopping mecca, this huge cinema at Broadway Shopping Centre has all the Hoyts chain perks, in-house Ben and Jerry's, variants on the capital X hyperbole (LUX, Xtreme, etc) and deals during weekdays. The reason why it makes this esteemed list is because they changed every single seat in their cinemas to an electric recliner. All of them. Regardless of price you can smash that armrest button and have your legs automatically raised and your head gently lowered – it's magical.

Prefer to do it alfresco?

