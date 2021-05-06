You can stream the cream of South African cinema from your sofa

We’re pumped for the return of the South African Film Festival (SAFF). For the most part, the fest will unspool online, so you can watch a bunch of brilliant features, shorts and documentaries exploring the fraught history and rich culture of the nation from the comfort of your own sofa. Each night, a new film will drop at 4pm and be available to stream for 24 hours.

It all kicks off on May 12 with Sundance hit Influence, a powerful doco about nefarious PR company Bell Pottinger’s massaging of bad deeds in South Africa and beyond, including facilitating the corrupt relationship between President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family, spurring racial hatred and division.

Elsewhere, Toorbos adapts the much-loved Dalene Matthee novel about an 18-year-old woman living in an impoverished community in the Knysna forest who is forced into an arranged marriage. Yet she refuses to be stifled by conservative Afrikaans society’s expectations in the drumbeat days marching towards WWII, and as the government plans to force them out of their homes. Or for something a little lighter, check out the BMX Bandits vibes of Riding with Sugar, an action-packed movie with a big heart that’s centred on an orphanage on Cape Town and young boys who dream big.

We were sold on For Love and Broken Bones and the promise of “an unexpectedly tender gangster flick featuring a jazz musician debt collector who falls in love with his latest assignment, a wedding planner.” Doco Blindside highlights the bravery of protestors who risked all to stand against British rugby team the Lions’ breaking of the boycott, and the role that everyday people played in dismantling Apartheid. And don’t miss Mama Africa, celebrating the life of singer-songwriter, actor and activist Miriam Makeba, a passionate proponent of Black liberation.

And if the ritual of popcorn and choc tops in person is your thing, then you’ll be psyched to hear that you can pop along to closing night movie Barakat IRL at Event Cinemas Bondi Junction and Castle Hill. Taking its name from the Urdu word for “Blessings,” it offers a rare and insightful glimpse into the heart of the Muslim, Malay, mixed-race community of Cape Town through the dramas of one family.

Festival Director Claire Jankelson says: “South Africa produces some of the richest stories for cinema the world over. Much like the country itself, the films are all at once challenging, bold, beautiful and heart-warming.”

