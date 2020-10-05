It's been a weird old year, and we've spent a heap more time on the sofa than normal. Which is totally OK, particularly when Australians are spoiled with a heap of streaming platforms to keep us entertained with the best Hollywood blockbusters, adorably mushy rom-coms and thought-provoking indies. We even have not one, but two local heroes in Stan and now Binge.

But it can be overwhelming figuring out where to start. That’s why we’re here to hold your hand in a digital-only, socially distanced way. First we walked you through the best TV shows on the platform. Now here’s a deep dive into our fave films in the enviable Binge collection.