Get your jazz hands at the ready for a season of classic musical movies at the Dendy

“Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, dance on air,” Madonna memorably sang in ‘Vogue’, thereby outing herself as a major fan of all-singing, all-dancing classic movie musicals. If you are too, then sheesh, does the Dendy Newtown have a cinematic celebration for you.

The Show Must Go On straps on the tap shoes and gets set with no fewer than 23 all-time greats. Kelly is, of course, in fine form inarguably the greatest choreographed movie of them all, the pure ray of radiant sunshine that is Singin’ in the Rain alongside the also magnificent Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor.

If you’re all about those jazz hands, then you can shimmy into fabulous Bob Fosse fave All That Jazz, and the saucy shenanigans of those mean girls of Chicago. And while you’re feeling naughty, who can resist Tim Curry’s wicked Frank-N-Furter schtick in The Rocky Horror Picture Show?

While you wait for the Speilberg remake, you can also check out the original cinematic battle of the Sharks v the Jets in West Side Story. And just try not to sing along when our very own Olivia Newton John slips into sheer black lycra alongside a leather biker-jacketed John Travolta in Grease. We double dare you. And while we’re on an Australian kick, bring it home with the divine Nicole Kidman on the trapeze in Baz Luhrmann’s typically OTT Moulin Rouge.

It swings into action for five weeks from October 29, and you can check the full line-up here.

