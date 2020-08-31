The biggest musical sensation in the world is (still) headed to Sydney. Don't throw away your shot at securing a ticket

Hamilton is coming. Not content with driving a mammoth surge in Disney+ subscriptions, following the early drop of the filmed Broadway staging, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 11 Tony Award-winning musical about the United States’ least well known founding father, is headed to Sydney IRL, global crisis be damned.

While theatrical productions have been largely absent from Sydney's stages since March, they are tentatively returning in socially distant ways. But nothing on the scale of an international box office sensation like Hamilton. While there has been a quiestion mark around how they'll pull that off with currently reduced capacity restrictions, it's still set to open at the Lyric Theatre on March 17, 2021.

General tickets for the hip-hop/showtune fusion mega-hit are on sale now. But get in quick, because hey are the equivalent of toilet paper at the height of the crisis.

The waitlist has already smashed local producer’s expectations, with some 130,000+ chomping at the bit to secure their seat. Even better news for the multitudes of Hamilton stans set to make this as big a deal as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was in Melbourne, you also have a shot at securing bargain $10 tickets to any performance in a daily lottery that will be announced closer to the show's Aussie premiere. That’s a mighty saving on the in-season prices ranging from $70-$250, not including special packages.

Miranda scored a Grammy Award and a Pulitzer Prize for Hamilton, personally writing the music, lyrics and the book, as well as starring in the title role during the show's Broadway debut season. More than just a one-hit-pony, he's also beloved for his gleeful musical adaptation of cheerleading comedy Bring It On. Director Jon M. Chu has transferred Miranda’s also-adored musical In the Heights into a soon-to-be-released movie.

Bestowing five stars upon the show, Time Out New York called Hamilton, “A sublime conjunction of radio-ready hip-hop (as well as R&B, Britpop and trad showstoppers), under-dramatized American history and Miranda’s uniquely personal focus as a first-generation Puerto Rican and inexhaustible wordsmith, Hamilton hits multilevel culture buttons, hard. No wonder the show was anointed a sensation before even opening.”

It's going to be epic here too, with local cast announcements coming soon. So do as Hamilton says: “I am not throwing away my shot.” Get your tickets now folks.

