Time Out Says

As a companion to the Australian Museum’s powerful exhibition Unsettled, in which Indigenous voices reveal hidden stories of survival, the museum is hosting three free film screenings. If you’re at a loss for how to spend your public holiday on Wednesday January 26, here’s your chance to sit back and listen to Aboriginal perspectives and lesser told histories — in cinematic form.

At 10.30am you can catch Looky, Looky Here Comes Cooky, a one-hour-long musical documentary by cheeky performer Steven Oliver that offers a funny and fresh look at the story of Captain James Cook. Screening at noon, High Ground is a gripping action story set against the rich landscape of Arnhem Land. Starring Jacob Junior Nayinggul and Simon Baker, it chronicles the quest of an Aboriginal man to save the last of his family. Finally, at 2.30pm there’s Aussie western Sweet Country, which follows the story of an Aboriginal farmhand who goes on the run after shooting a white man in self-defence. It stars Hamilton Morris, Shanika Cole, Sam Neill and Bryan Brown.

All screenings are free to attend, but you must register online. Head to the Australian museum website to find out more and book your spot.

While you’re there, why not check out the Unsettled exhibition and join a guided tour?

Want more? Here are more things to do on January 26.