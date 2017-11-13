Things to do on January 26
Whether you know it as Invasion Day, Survival Day or Australia Day
Things to do on January 26
Yabun Festival
Yabun is a long running Survival Day gathering in Camperdown that provides a positive space for people to share in the culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the country. 'Yabun' is a Gadigal word that means 'music to a beat' and the free festival includes stages of live music, market stalls to browse and workshops for kids and adults in arts and crafts, sport and more in-depth discussions around contemporary issues faced by the community.
WugulOra Indigenous Morning Ceremony
The WugulOra Indigenous Morning ceremony begins with a special performance by Indigenous dancers at Barangaroo and is followed by the raising of the Aboriginal and Australian flags on Sydney Harbour Bridge. The ceremony also includes a special performance to celebrate Sydney’s Eora and Darug heritage. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to listen and sing along with the choir in ‘Budjari Gunyalungalung Baraya-la’ (‘Let’s sing good dreaming’) which been taught as part of the Sydney Festival's Bayala program.
Four Thousand Fish at Barangaroo Reserve
Participate in a public artwork that’ll make you feel connected to country, angry at our shared history and in awe of the natural world. Four Thousand Fish will see people from all walks of life coming together to create frozen fish sculptures from the water surrounding Barangaroo Reserve, which will later return to its liquid state as part of a sunset ceremony in an artist’s modern interpretation of a traditional ‘nawi’ bark canoe. The world premiere installation is named after the number of fish hauled from Sydney Harbour on one day in 1790 – an act of excessive fishing and greed.
Australia Day Parramatta
City of Parramatta is hosting a huge party on January 26 with Sydney’s biggest hot air balloon display at sunrise and a main stage of Aussie music. The Australia Day event kicks off at 6am with a three-hour display of hot air balloons, plus kids’ rides and family entertainment. From 11am you can visit the Big BBQ – ‘90 metres of meat’ from smoked to grilled and basted. Following that, kick back at the Crescent for live music all afternoon and into the evening, finising up with a 15-minute fireworks display at 9pm.
Ferrython
Watch as Sydney’s First Fleet of ferries lines up for a race across the water, from Shark Island to the Harbour Bridge. Everyone likes to get a good look at the race, which sees private vessels chug alongside the dolled up fleet. You can get just as good a viewing position from up high, on the Harbour Bridge itself, at Kirribilli or on the Western Broadwalk of the Sydney Opera House. It’s free to watch ferries from any location around the Harbour, but if you want prime seats to see the action Sydney Festival is selling spots on the Blue and Red ferries for $220, which includes morning tea, a booze package and lunch.
Jurassic Plastic
Japanese artist Hiroshi Fuji creates vibrant dinosaur sculptures from unwanted toys. The artist began this fun exercise as a response to the throw-away culture of mass consumerism; he set up a toy exchange in his neighbourhood as a way for children to swap unwanted toys but he found many of the cheaply made, disposable toys (often given away by fast food chains) were discarded.
Mad Max with live score by Morricone Youth
Morricone Youth create new soundtracks to classic films and perform them live. For Sydney Festival, Morricone Youth will be doing two film screenings: Night of the Living Dead (1968) and the original 1979 Mad Max. George Miller's futuristic car chase film launched the career of Mel Gibson and became a smash hit around the world.
Pipilotti Rist: Sip My Ocean
You don’t have to make a choice between the beach and the gallery this summer: head to the Museum of Contemporary Art and you can submerge yourself in a video aquarium of supersized nature and underwater scenes, or lie beneath lily pads, as if on the bottom of a giant pond. These are just two of the works in their summer exhibition Pipilotti Rist: Sip My Ocean, curated by the MCA’s Natasha Bullock.
Wild Bore
With a single sentence, critics wield the power to trivialise and de-legitimise artists’ work (and if they’re so inclined, the artists themselves). It is this power (and the institutions in which critics and artists exist) that three artists – Adrienne Truscott, Ursula Martinez and Zoë Coombs Marr – seek to lay bare and explore in Wild Bore. I mean ‘lay bare’ very, very literally. The show begins with three naked bums, perched over trestle tables. Talking out of their arses.
Muriel's Wedding The Musical
Filling Toni Collette's shoes as the goofy, gauche and glorious Muriel Heslop is 20-year-old Melbourne born and raised actress Maggie McKenna; her bestie Rhonda will be played by Madeleine Jones. Playing Betty Heslop, who Simon Phillips describes as the “emotional epicentre” of Muriel’s Wedding, is beloved stage and screen star Justine Clarke.
Riot
This alt-cabaret variety show from Ireland, starring drag queen and marriage equality activist Panti Bliss, promises politics with a hefty dose of partying, marrying queer culture with comedic acrobatics (courtesy of dance duo Lords of Strut among others), Irish dancing (!) and club culture. It took Dublin Fringe by storm in 2016, winning the Best Production award, and has become a somewhat unstoppable beast.
Model Citizens
Famous for its muscularity, its bold and rambunctious approach to circus art, and its unapologetic political messaging, Circus Oz is worlds away from the kind of pristine perfectionism of Chinese circus. If anything, this production is more overtly political than its predecessors, although the rambunctiousness seems slightly muted. Taking as its central image the modelling kits of childhood, the production asks what it means to be a model citizen, taking aim squarely at Peter Dutton’s proposed changes to citizenship laws.
Ritual Spirit
The foyer installation at White Rabbit is typically a show-stopper and a tone-setter for the exhibition housed in the three storeys above. The current configuration announces a show about religion, ritual and spirituality in contemporary China and Taiwan, via two works that offer a yin/yang combo of the ostensibly gauche and gaudy versus the serenely beautiful. The first thing you see is Taiwanese artist Peng Hung-Chih’s stainless steel sculpture-cum-fountain ‘Farfur the Martyr’ (2008): crucified Jesus wearing a Mickey Mouse head, suspended above a pond of water in the shape of the Jewish Star of David – as streams of water pour into it from his eyes and wounds.