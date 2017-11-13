Things to do on January 26

Watch as Sydney’s First Fleet of ferries lines up for a race across the water, from Shark Island to the Harbour Bridge. Everyone likes to get a good look at the race, which sees private vessels chug alongside the dolled up fleet. You can get just as good a viewing position from up high, on the Harbour Bridge itself, at Kirribilli or on the Western Broadwalk of the Sydney Opera House. It’s free to watch ferries from any location around the Harbour, but if you want prime seats to see the action Sydney Festival is selling spots on the Blue and Red ferries for $220, which includes morning tea, a booze package and lunch.