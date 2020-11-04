Celebrate First Nations voices with this online NAIDOC week film festival

Movie lovers are spoiled this NAIDOC week with a strong line-up thanks to community-based streaming platform Fanforce TV’s second Virtual Indigenous Film Festival (VIFF). The strong line-up of five First Nations-focused films, available online from November 11-15, will include writer/director Victoria Wharfe McIntyre’s debut feature The Flood.

Shot in the stunning surrounds of Yuin country on the south coast of NSW, including in subtropical rainforests, it’s a gripping revenge quest with similar themes to The Nightingale, and will screen on Friday the 13th. Mcintyre will lead the post-film discussion, with all five films followed by live Q&A sessions inviting audience participation.

“We are thrilled to have a special screening of The Flood as part of VIFF and NAIDOC Week,” McIntyre says. “Our film was born from a unique collaboration and tells a highly emotive, provocative and revisionist story about our nation’s history. It is fitting to showcase the film in an equally unique way via Live-streaming with a public discussion. This Q&A will be cracker and we are looking forward to some passionate, hard-hitting and insightful comments and questions from the audience.”

Darwin-based director Naina Sen will be on hand to talk about her spirited doco The Song Keepers, which relays the journey of the Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir to Germany to perform baroque German hymns in Pitjantjatjara and Arrarnta tongue, a tradition first brought to Australia by Lutheran missionaries. Erica Glynn will discuss her doco In My Own Words, which traces adult Aboriginal students empowered through learning to read and write, while Dean Gibson will talk about Wik Vs Queensland, another gripping doco that dissects the historic 1996 High Court battle over native title. Ben Strunin’s doco Westwind: Djalu's Legacy follows Yolngu elder and accomplished Yidaki (didgeridoo) player Djalu Gurruwiwi’s determination to pass on his people’s ancient Songlines (with a little help from Gotye).

Tickets are available on the US-hosted Fanforce site for US$6 per film or US$19.99 for the lot. John Janke, co-chair of the National NAIDOC Committee, says: “I think it’s a great initiative to keep the celebrations of NAIDOC alive, and look forward to seeing how the lens of film can celebrate and highlight the diverse voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.”

